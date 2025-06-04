John Cena & Idris Elba try to survive international attacks – and each other – in new trailer for Heads of State

There’s a difference between gym-strong and strong-strong. But the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom are going to need a whole lot more than either to make it through this ordeal. But since they’re played by John Cena and Idris Elba, that shouldn’t be much of a problem…except they’re already at each other’s throats. Now, we have the first trailer for Heads of State, which sees the men surviving an attack on Air Force One and trying to outlast both those after them and each other.

Heads of State – which arrives on Amazon Prime Video on July 2nd – has been a long time coming, as the project was announced back in 2020. Filming fully wrapped just over a year ago, giving Amazon MGM Studios ample time to get the promotion going. This trailer is the culmination, and judging by the style of comedy and action that pads it out, Heads of State looks like one heck of a good time and to have a terrific chemistry between the leads. The movie runs 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Here is the official plot of Heads of State, as per Amazon: “In the action-comedy Heads of State, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.”

In addition to those mentioned in the synopsis, the supporting cast of Heads of State includes Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Stephen Roots, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and more.

What did you think of the trailer for Heads of State? Will you be streaming it over Fourth of July weekend?