Heads of State interview: John Cena, Idris Elba, Jack Quaid, and Ilya Naishuller on their new action comedy

Posted 6 hours ago
The action comedy Heads of State reaches Prime Video this week, and we had the chance to interview stars John Cena and Idris Elba

The action comedy Heads of State is set to arrive on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service this Wednesday, July 2nd – and in anticipation of the film’s release, we were able to sit down for an interview with the film’s director, Ilya Naishuller, and cast members John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid! You can find out what they had to say about Heads of State by watching the video embedded above.

Here is the official plot of Heads of State, as per Amazon: In the action comedy Heads of State, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

In addition to the actors mentioned in the synopsis, the supporting cast of Heads of State includes Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, Sharlto Copley, and more. Hardcore Henry and Nobody director Ilya Naishuller was at the helm of the film, working from a screenplay by author Harrison Query and the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol writing duo of Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec.

JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols recently had the chance to watch the movie and gave it a 7/10 review, which can be read at THIS LINK. He wrote, “it’s a fun two-hander with some great action set pieces. Cena is still that all-around likable person that he usually is, and Idris is as charming as ever.

Are you looking forward to Heads of State? Will you be streaming it over the Fourth of July weekend? Watch our interview with John Cena and Idris Elba, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

