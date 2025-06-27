Heads of State Review: Cena/Elba Provide Laughs and Plenty of Action

PLOT: When the UK Prime Minister and US President become the targets of a foreign adversary, they’re forced to rely on one another to thwart a global conspiracy.

REVIEW: It’s tough to make a political movie these days without being compared to modern-day politics. But every now and then, something comes along that’s able to comment, while not overly alienating anyone in the process. Heads of State is able to poke the bear while being relatively non-partisan and going more for relatable fun. As much as this is about the attempted assassination of two heads of state, it is more going the fun ’90s route than a political thriller. So strap in, ready yourself for some laughs, and plenty of massive stuntwork.

Heads of State follows the UK Prime Minister and US President (played by Idris Elba and John Cena, respectively) as they become targeted by an arms dealer, resulting in the greatest security breach in either country’s history. Now, they must make their way to safety while still being targeted. Cena has a “Schwarzenegger Elected Governor” vibe to his President Will Derringer. He clearly has a chip on his shoulder regarding Elba, who is more of the straight man in the pairing, but he still gets plenty of laughs. Idris just doesn’t really feel like he wants to be there. They bicker like an old couple, but it doesn’t quite reach the same level as other classic comedy duos. They’re still fun, don’t get me wrong, there’s just not a crazy desire to see them paired up again.

The highlight of the film is Jack Quaid’s Marty Comer. I know I’m biased because Quaid is probably my favorite young actor, but I doubt anyone would argue after seeing Heads of State. If they were to do a sequel, he’d need to be bumped up because his five minutes of screentime are an absolute spectacle. Paddy Considine makes for such a good bad guy that I wish he were utilized more. Priyanka Chopra Jonas handles the action well, even if her chemistry with Elba feels non-existent. Carla Gugino is also pretty great in her brief role. Though, what the hell was even the point of casting Sharlto Copley in this? It may be the worst utilization of an actor of his caliber ever.

Heads of State isn’t exactly intelligent with how it works out some of the security flaws that allow the events of the film to happen. They often skip over the most important element and don’t go to great lengths to work their way through it. You just kind of have to accept it. But it’s all about the action here. Between this and Nobody, it’s clear that Ilya Naishuller really knows how to shoot action. There’s such energy, and even despite the massive amounts of CGI, it’s well photographed. The plane crash is such an impressive set piece that I look forward to watching this again for that scene alone. And there are plenty of memorable moments, which is hard in this day and age. An incredible transfer, jumping from a firetruck to a limo, all in glorious slow motion, and Quaid’s mayhem were amongst my favorites. I would say that it goes one action scene too far and could have easily been wrapped up sooner.

Ultimately, Heads of State doesn’t break the creative bank, but it’s a fun two-hander with some great action set pieces. Cena is still that all-around likable person that he usually is, and Idris is as charming as ever. Their chemistry works well, even if it doesn’t radiate off the screen like expected. The story is easily predictable, and they seem to have done reshoots to alter a few character fates. Thankfully, it works, and I look forward to more entries in this world.

HEADS OF STATE RELEASES TO PRIME ON JULY 2ND, 2025.