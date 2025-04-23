Trailer: Heads of State finds John Cena & Idris Elba as action-geared leaders

It’s been a while since we have heard much chatter on Heads of State – the buddy action-comedy starring John Cena and Idris Elba – but now Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first teaser trailer.

Here is the official plot of Heads of State: “The UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.”

Heads of State was first announced by Amazon back in 2020. It would be another two years before Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry, Nobody) would sign on to direct, while filming itself took place about two years ago. That might not sound like it’s boding well for the movie, but the trailer actually looks pretty fun, with John Cena and Idris Elba looking like a natural team onscreen, while the supporting cast of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, and Stephen Root doesn’t hurt, either. That Naishuller has proven to have a firm grasp on the action genre through steamrollers like Hardcore Henry and Nobody should indicate a level of thrills that people will want to check out.

Unfortunately for those who would rather see Heads of State on the big screen, the movie will be hitting Amazon Prime instead, with a release date of July 2nd.

Both John Cena and Idris Elba have a relationship with Amazon, as Cena has starred in original movies like Jackpot! and Ricky Stanicky, while Elba has signed on for Masters of the Universe and hosted a namesake series titled Idris Elba’s Fight School.

What did you think of the trailer for Heads of State?

