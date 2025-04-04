The Friend Review: A gem that will make you laugh (and maybe make you cry)

PLOT: A teacher and writer named Iris (Watts) is dealing with the aftermath of the sudden loss of her longtime friend and mentor, Walter (Murray). To make life more complicated, his widow tells Iris that Walter wanted Iris to care for his aging dog Apollo after he’s gone. Two factors make this difficult. One….Iris isn’t a dog lover. Two….Apollo is a 150 lb. Great Dane and Iris live in a small apartment in New York City that doesn’t allow animals to live there. So, Iris is not only dealing with the drama and grief of her closest friend passing away but also faces the complications of taking care of the dog, trying to find him a home, and avoiding eviction.

REVIEW: Normally, I love to watch movies for fun and escapism. But sometimes, I can enjoy a film for its relatability and empathize with everything that’s going on, which is why some aspects of this film hit close to home for me. As the former owner of a large-breed dog (whom I lost to cancer last fall) and living in a shoebox apartment myself, I could quickly identify with Iris’s struggles. Not to mention, many of us have been through a tragic grieving process.

What I really enjoyed about this film from Bleeker Street is that with all the big-name stars, The Friend has an indie feel. Yes, it is, in fact, a drama, but it does have its comedic moments, especially the ones that involve the dog. It has no complicated or super artsy shots, but every scene is impactful and edited relatively fast, so nothing feels like it’s dragging. The directors (Scott McGehee and David Siegel) do a fantastic job focusing on the dog, as you can see and feel how Apollo is dealing with the loss of his master.

Naomi Watts carries the film, and shockingly enough. However, he doesn’t have much screen time; Bill Murray pulls off a tragic and dramatic role, which is something I’m not really used to, given that most of us grew up with all his fantastic and timeless comedy films. I think Murray’s lack of screen time was beneficial because it’s much more impactful when he’s shown on screen (primarily in flashbacks). Also, the supporting cast is great too. This is especially true of Sarah Pidgeon, who plays Walter’s only daughter, Val, and really puts in a standout performance.

If there are any gripes I have with this movie, you could argue that some of the characters, like his daughter Val and his widow Barbara, don’t seem as broken up over the loss of Walter as you would think. And I think the film could have given Walter’s death a little more context because it does leave you with questions. But other than that, I loved everything else. The Friend’s climax and final scene with Naomi Watts and Bill Murray is unforgettable. I’d say this movie is worth multiple viewings, and anyone who has ever owned a dog needs to see this film.