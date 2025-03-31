Interview: Bill Murray, Naomi Watts, and directors Scott McGehee and David Siegal talk large dogs and loss for The Friend

I had the pleasure of seeing an early screening of Bleeker Street‘s The Friend, starring Naomi Watts and the legendary Bill Murray. Keep in mind that this is a drama (with some comedy elements sprinkled in) that focuses on dealing with grief and the daunting task of caring for a VERY large dog who tragically lost its owner. As a former large dog owner myself, while living in a small apartment, I was able to relate to this film.

When I was offered the opportunity to speak with Naomi Watts and Bill Murray, I was ecstatic. I even had the pleasure of meeting Bing, the dog from the movie! Originally, he was supposed to be present during my interview with them, but he needed time to get acclimated to where the press junket was taking place. Bill and Naomi expressed their pleasure working with Bing, and of course, without going into spoilers, I asked them both about the film’s powerful final scene. To top it all off, Bill talked about the dogs he owned.

Additionally, I sat down with filmmakers Scott McGehee and David Siegal, who wrote and directed the film. They told me about the audition process for casting Apollo and the Great Dane and the details of the novel the film is based on. They also spoke about working with Bill Murray, which is always a unique experience. Everyone was an absolute pleasure to talk with, which reflects the movie’s greatness.