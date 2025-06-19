Winthrop: Carla Gugino, Lou Taylor Pucci to star in horror film based on Knifepoint Horror podcast episode

Just a few days ago, it was announced that Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game) had signed on to play a role in the Cliff Booth movie director David Fincher and star Brad Pitt are making for the Netflix streaming service, working from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino. Now, Deadline reports that Gugino is also set to star in the horror film Winthrop alongside Lou Taylor Pucci (Evil Dead). Daniel Stamm (The Last Exorcism) is set to direct the film from a script by Emmy-winning playwright Justin Yoffe that’s based on an episode of the Knifepoint Horror anthology horror podcast. Specifically, the film is based on the episode The Lockbox by writer, creator, and narrator Soren Narnia.

Deadline notes that the Knifepoint Horror podcast “has developed a cult following in the years since its 2010 launch, reaching over 10 million downloads across all platforms.”

Winthrop will see Gugino playing a woman who puts her life on the line to protect her troubled, enigmatic cousin, Winthrop (Pucci), who has been targeted and hunted by a powerful supernatural force. Filming is scheduled to take place in Vancouver this summer.

The film is being produced by Kearie Peak of Peak Pictures, along with Capstone Studios. AURA Entertainment is already on board to handle the U.S. theatrical release, with MGM+ handling the streaming and linear debut. Peak provided the following statement: “ Winthrop captures the eerie dread that makes Knifepoint Horror such a success. Carla Gugino is a perfect fit for the film, bringing a rare intensity and subtlety that aligns perfectly with the silent horror of Winthrop. Beneath the supernatural tension, the film explores how generational trauma festers and twists over time. It’s horror with weight, and it stays with you. “

Honestly, I had never heard of the Knifepoint Horror podcast before this news report, but now I’m curious to check it out – and Winthrop has my interest, because I’m definitely curious to see a Carla Gugino / Lou Taylor Pucci / Daniel Stamm team-up.