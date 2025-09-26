Movie News

Timothy Olyphant now walking back The Adventures of Cliff Booth casting

Posted 2 hours ago
When Timothy Olyphant casually dropped that he may or may not be reprising James Stacy for David Fincher’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, it sparked speculation (and in some cases confirmation) that we’d have at least one other returner. But now he is walking back his words, saying he hasn’t been on the set.

Screen Rant recently asked Olyphant if there was anything he could say about The Adventures of Cliff Booth, to which the actor deflected a bit, saying, “No, I appreciate you asking. I’m in a lovely island of Nantucket working on a thing called Five-Star Weekend with America’s favorite, Jennifer Garner. The Fincher thing, my involvement in that, I think that’s just a rumor that I started. I have not stepped foot on that set, but if and when I do, I’ll report back to you.”

Yet, while Olyphant is now saying that he started his own rumor, he doesn’t seem to be entirely ruling out his involvement. Maybe he hasn’t stepped on the set, but that could also be that he hasn’t stepped on the set yet. Or maybe he is in full denial mode after getting a talking-to from Fincher, who we have to assume made him do the same take 500 times as punishment for letting his casting slip.

As for what Olyphant said in regards to any involvement in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, he stated on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, “I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know! I don’t know, let’s see. I’m hoping I’m in it. Uh…I think it could be good. You never know. It only is what it is…But my understanding is that I’m in it.”

If Timothy Olyphant does indeed have a role in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, it would find James Stacey in a unique physical condition, as he had recently lost both his left arm and leg in a motorcycle accident.

What do you think? Do you believe Timothy Olyphant is actually returning for The Adventures of Cliff Booth? How would you like to see James Stacey used if so?

Source: Screen Rant
