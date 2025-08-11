Is Timothy Olyphant returning as James Stacy for The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth?

With David Fincher currently filming the spin-off to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, we’re going to get a lot more reveals from the set – and that includes those returning from Quentin Tarantino’s film. There is still much to be revealed, but Timothy Olyphant may have let it slip that he is returning as James Stacy, the real-life actor who appeared in Lancer.

Olyphant recently appeared on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, where the topic of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spin-off was brought up, to which Olyphant mouthed, “I’m in it,” before asking, “Are they filming this?” He then followed that up with, “I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know!” The group offered to cut that part out, to which Olyphant replied, “I don’t know, let’s see. I’m hoping I’m in it. Uh…I think it could be good. You never know. It only is what it is.” As an aside, he added, “But my understanding is that I’m in it.”

One point of interest is that The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth is said to take place in 1977. If Olyphant does in fact come back, that would be at a unique part of James Stacy’s life: in 1973, Stacy was hit while on his motorcycle, resulting in both his left arm and leg being amputated. Stacy’s accident is actually subtly hinted at in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as he’s last seen on his motorcycle. Two years later, Stacy returned to the screen to co-star alongside Kirk Douglas in Posse. And we won’t go into his life in the ‘90s…

While Timothy Olyphant’s involvement in The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth hasn’t been formally announced, we do know that the cast is a pretty stacked one, with the likes of Carla Gugino, Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and more confirmed. Filming on The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth is expected to conclude near the beginning of next year, which should put it in good position to hit Netflix by the end of 2026.

The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth is just the latest expansion of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood universe from Tarantino, who wrote a novelization in 2021, eulogized Rick Dalton in 2023 and has apparently written a book about Dalton’s filmography which has yet to be published.