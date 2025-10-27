Netflix considering “robust” theatrical release for David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth in summer 2026

Netflix has long prioritized streaming, but the company has been gradually expanding its presence in theaters. That trend continues with upcoming prestige titles such as Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. The company is also planning a larger theatrical release for some of their upcoming movies, which potentially includes David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth.

After a longstanding feud, Netflix and AMC appear to be burying the hatchet, which opens up numerous possibilities. Variety reports that Netflix is considering a “ robust rollout ” for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which is being eyed for a summer 2026 release. The movie is a sequel/follow-up/companion/etc to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth, with the former stuntman reportedly embarking on a new career as a Hollywood fixer.

There are so many Netflix movies that deserve a proper big-screen release. I’ve seen a few in theaters, but the limited rollouts rarely make it to my area. I’d love for more fans to have the chance to see something like The Adventures of Cliff Booth the way it’s meant to be seen, but knowing Netflix, that’s probably wishful thinking. “ Netflix isn’t going to announce a theatrical slate but will be selective when they have something special, which is what everyone wanted, ” predicts one theater owner. We’ll see what happens, but these plans likely won’t be finalized until much closer to the release of the film.

Earlier this year, Tarantino said he wouldn’t be surprised if Netflix gave the film a theatrical release. “ It’s not their business model. So I don’t hold a company, I don’t hold it against the company for not following what’s not their business model. You can decree that it’s not their business model, but it is just what it is, ” he said. “ I wouldn’t be surprised if they came out with a two-week release of it, at least limited to some degree. And then I think at least as far as the big cities are concerned, they’ll probably have screenings that they’re probably gonna want it to do good in Oscars. So there’ll be screenings for it around town and everything. Yeah, I could decry that, I could complain about that. I could go, isn’t it a shame? “

The Adventures of Cliff Booth originated from Tarantino’s scrapped script for what would have been his tenth and final movie. Pitt was very interested in his character’s part and asked Tarantino if he would let someone else take the helm of the project. The director responded that it would depend on who he had in mind. Enter David Fincher, who quickly earned Tarantino’s blessing.

In addition to Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, and Carla Gugino. There were rumblings that Timothy Olyphant would be returning as James Stacy, but the actor later walked back that statement.