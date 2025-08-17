Tarantino chats Cliff Booth movie budget, trusting David Fincher and more

With The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Quentin Tarantino has relinquished so much control of his writing to a fellow movie lover he completely trusts: David Fincher. And with it being a Netflix production, that allows the sort of budget he’s never received even after 30+ years in the industry. But as both writer and producer, Tarantino still has a lot at stake here, recently commenting on the Netflix model, Fincher’s place as director and the massive budget that even he couldn’t get.

In his debut appearance on The Church of Tarantino podcast, the director said that he doesn’t necessarily blame Netflix for how they operate but does expect his Cliff Booth movie to get an awards-contending run. “It’s not their business model. So I don’t hold a company, I don’t hold it against the company for not following what’s not their business model. You can decree that it’s not their business model, but it is just what it is. I wouldn’t be surprised if they came out with a two-week release of it, at least limited to some degree. And then I think at least as far as the big cities are concerned, they’ll probably have screenings that they’re probably gonna want it to do good in Oscars. So there’ll be screenings for it around town and everything. Yeah, I could decry that, I could complain about that. I could go, isn’t it a shame?” What might legitimately be a shame is if the movie never hits physical media, something not out of the ordinary for Netflix.

With nine films as director to his credit, Tarantino has yet to have been approved for a budget as large as the one Fincher landed for the Cliff Booth movie. As Tarantino put it, it’s “the biggest budget movie I’ve ever done by a hundred million.” That would put the budget here in the $200 million range, as Django Unchained cost merely half of that. “And the box office doesn’t matter. It’s so strange. I mean, it doesn’t matter. Fuck all. Not fuck all, all right? They dont’t care. They dont’t care. So it’s like gambling with the casino’s money.”

The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth will also be the biggest movie budget that Fincher has ever been trusted with. And Tarantino has just as much trust as Netflix does, calling Fincher the best director out there (he also named himself as one of the other top two, but then again QT has never been the most modest dude on the scene). Adding to this, Tarantino said, “The idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work to me shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account.” As far as letting other directors handle his material as he previously has with Tony Scott, Oliver Stone and more, it really depends on the day you ask him.

