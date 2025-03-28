Is David Fincher preparing to reunite with Brad Pitt on a new movie?

David Fincher and Brad Pitt are rumoured to be reuniting on a new movie, and it might be a sequel to a film Fincher didn’t direct.

David Fincher has worked with Brad Pitt on three films: Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. According to WorldofReel, the pair are looking to reunite on a new Netflix movie which could even be the director’s next project.

Take all of this with a grain of salt for now, but the report states that the project will be a sequel to a movie Fincher didn’t direct. Interesting. I wonder if this could be a resurrected version of the World War Z sequel, which Fincher was once slated to direct before it fell apart. Either way, Fincher and Pitt have done good work together, and it would be a treat to see them collaborate once again.

After the World War Z sequel was scrapped, Fincher said he was glad it didn’t move forward as it was too similar to The Last of Us. “ Well, it was a little like The Last of Us, ” he said. “ I’m glad that we didn’t do what we were doing, because The Last of Us has a lot more real estate to explore the same stuff. In our title sequence, we were going to use the little parasite… they used it in their title sequence, and in that wonderful opening with the Dick Cavett, David Frost-style talk show. “

Fincher has several projects in the works, including Bitterroot, a western crime thriller that reportedly revolves around an elderly rancher whose life savings have been stolen. He turns to robbing banks and hunting down the thieves while being pursued by his son, the sheriff. There’s also an English-language Squid Game series, a potential remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope, and a Chinatown prequel series which was scripted by the late Robert Towne. Fincher is a regular Guillermo del Toro when it comes to unrealized projects, so I wouldn’t count on anything until it’s actually been released.

If David Fincher and Brad Pitt do reunite, what type of project would you like to see from them?