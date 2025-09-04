Horror Movie News

New Dead by Daylight Chapter “Sinister Grace” sees a focus on Thai Folk Horror

Posted 3 hours ago

If there’s one video game franchise that has a crazy longevity, it’s Behavior Interactive’s Dead by Daylight. The Asymmetric Multiplayer game where one killer is pitted against four survivors has managed to retain its popularity despite releasing nearly a decade ago. Many other games of a similar ilk have come and gone during that time (Friday the 13th, Texas Chainsaw Massacre) yet Dead by Daylight has retained a healthy player count, and various fun collaborations. I never really got into the game (I was always more of a Friday the 13th guy) but know several people who played it daily for years, so I know how rabid this fanbase can be for new content.

Now, the newest chapter “Sinister Grace” gives players a look at The Krasue, a killer who is “forever cursed by insatiable hunger. By day, she appears as a normal woman. By night, the Krause emerges from its host’s body as a disembodied head with entrails dangling from its gaping neck. A terrifying creature well suited for The Fog, The Krasue’s blood-drenched tale is one of ambition gone awry.” The Killer comes in two forms, one of which allows your head to separate from your body and go after players with increased speed and use an attack that involves your Intestines. Groovy.

If you’ve never played Dead By Daylight before, the logline reads: “Trapped forever in a realm of eldritch evil where even death is not an escape, four determined Survivors face a bloodthirsty Killer in a vicious game of nerve and wits. Pick a side and step into a world of tension and terror with horror gaming’s best asymmetrical multiplayer.

I love me some folk horror so this seems like a fun addition to the game which constantly seems to be evolving, while giving players a bit of familiarity. Here’s hoping it’s well balanced! The Krasue is available now on Steam in the Playable Test Build but will be available for all later this month. The developers have teased a look at the new character/story in a Short (God, I feel old) which you can check out below!

Tyler Nichols
