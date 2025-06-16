Dead by Daylight trailer: Five Nights at Freddy’s character Springtrap is joining the game

Behaviour Interactive’s global multiplayer horror video game Dead by Daylight just celebrated its 9th anniversary, and it’s still adding new content. In fact, there’s going to be a cool new addition to the game tomorrow, June 17th, as the Five Nights at Freddy’s character Springtrap will be joining in on the horrific fun! To give a preview of Springtrap in action, a trailer has been released and can be seen in the embed above.

Here’s some information on the video game: Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught, tortured and killed. Survivors play in third-person and have the advantage of better situational awareness. Since its launch in 2016, Dead by Daylight has reached over 50 million players worldwide, with two million players stepping into The Fog every day. The game features a vast universe where classic horror survives and thrives. Having welcomed iconic characters from TV, film, and gaming, it’s only fitting that the franchise expands to new horizons to tell its story.

Over the years, several horror icons have been added into the game alongside its original killers. This includes Michael Myers, Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, Pinhead, and Jigsaw. The game’s list of Survivors includes characters from Halloween (Laurie Strode), The Evil Dead (Ash Williams), and Stranger Things (Nancy and Steve), among others. Somehow Quentin from the Nightmare on Elm Street remake was even given the honor of being dropped into Dead by Daylight. There are also characters from other video games, like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Nicolas Cage is in there as well.

A couple of years ago, it was announced that Blumhouse Productions and James Wan’s company Atomic Monster (companies that have since merged) were teaming up to develop a horror film based on Dead by Daylight, but we haven’t heard anything more about that project.

Here’s some information on what Five Nights at Freddy’s Springtrap will be bringing to Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: Five Nights at Freddy’s brings Springtrap – once known as William Afton — into The Fog as The Animatronic. A brutally efficient new Killer featuring unique gameplay mechanics and 3 fear-inducing Perks, Springtrap specializes in map wide surveillance, unrelenting pursuit, and delivering the jump-scares you love to hate. The Entity’s grand design requires Killers, trapped in a perpetual cycle of endless violence, eliciting no shortage of horror, terror, and panic from Survivors. It’s no wonder that Afton found himself in The Entity’s sights. In many ways, he represents the perfect Killer; brilliant, cruel, and void of mercy. The night The Fog came calling, Springtrap was alone in an abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, when his thoughts were interrupted by the sound of laughter – a sound that never failed to fuel his bloodlust. As he moved to investigate, puzzled by the faint sounds of a lively birthday party, he soon found himself overtaken by a black cloud… Despite being gruesomely trapped in an animatronic suit, Springtrap remains driven by the darkest aspects of his humanity. While he previously operated under the shroud of secrecy, his arrival into The Fog has given him the freedom to pursue new victims – axe in hand – to his heart’s content. There’s nothing quite like a look of sheer terror in one’s dying moment. As for his perks: In addition to Springtrap’s Power, which brings an entirely unique experience to Dead by Daylight, his Perks offer an additional layer of versatility to your gameplay. Help Wanted allows you to Compromise a Generator, temporarily shortening your Basic Attack Cooldowns the moment that Generator is fully repaired. Thanks to your heightened mobility, you’ll be able to Compromise a nearly completed Generator, step into a Security Room, and begin your next chase with a trick up your sleeve. Phantom Fear is a testament to the power of Springtrap’s grotesque, fear-inducing appearance. When a nearby Survivor sees you, they’ll be so overcome with terror that they’ll let out a scream, briefly revealing their Aura in the process. Haywire significantly elevates the Endgame stakes, forcing Survivors to make tough decisions in a crucial moment. The moment the Exit Gates are fully powered, their progress will steadily decline whenever a Survivor is forced to leave. They think they’re so clever bringing those Gates to ninety-nine percent – think again. Five nights? Try forever. Step into an endless cycle of pain and torment as Springtrap, and enjoy a Power that’s certain to thrill Five Nights at Freddy’s fans and newcomers alike.

Springtrap stalks his way through a map called the Security Room, and one doesn’t have to be a Freddy Fazbear’s employee working the dreaded night shift to experience the horrors of the security room. Scattered throughout the Map are Security Doors, which can be accessed by Killer and Survivor alike. While playing as Springtrap, entering a Security Door will allow you to instantly exit any other Door – even those occupied by Survivors. Should you catch one unawares, you’ll be rewarded with an instant grab attack and the comforting knowledge that a serious jump scare has been delivered. On the Survivor side, entering a Security Room will allow you to cycle through any Security Camera across the Map, granting unprecedented mobility – albeit not without significant risk. Remember that Springtrap can arrive at any moment, so don’t dilly-dally…especially if you’ve consumed any liquid beforehand.

Are you a fan of Dead by Daylight and/or Five Nights at Freddy’s, and are you excited to see Springtrap joining Dead by Daylight? Let us know by leaving a comment below.