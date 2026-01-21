Horror Movie News

New Evil Dead movie sets cast with Charlotte Hope, Zach Gilford, Jessica McNamee & more signing on

Posted 3 hours ago
New Evil Dead movie castNew Evil Dead movie cast

The ensemble cast of the new Evil Dead movie is starting to come together, with Deadline reporting that Charlotte Hope (The Nun), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Josh Helman (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Ella Newton (Dangerous Animals), Elizabeth Cullen (Goolagong), and newcomer Ella Oliphant signing on.

What We Know About the New Evil Dead Movie

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the new Evil Dead movie at this time, not even a title. The film is set to be written and directed by Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County). Longtime franchise producer Rob Tapert is producing the project alongside Sam Raimi, with Romel Adam, Jose Cañas, Lee Cronin, and Bruce Campbell serving as executive producers.

Evil Dead Burn is Coming This Summer

However, fans do have another new Evil Dead movie to look forward to as Sébastien Vaniček’s Evil Dead Burn is set to be released in theaters on July 24. The film wrapped production last year. Our Evil Dead cup runneth over.

Evil Dead Burn stars Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), Hunter Doohan (Wednesday), Luciane Buchanan (The Night Agent), Tandi Wright (Pearl), and George Pullar (Home and Away). Again, we don’t know all that much about the film, but Buchanan teased last year that it’s unlike any movie in the franchise.

I’ve watched all the other Evil Deads, I made my way through them, and when I read the script, it’s unlike any of the Evil Deads,” she said. “I guess the director has his own spin on it, and I was very excited. I really enjoyed the script. The actors are incredible, but I’ll leave it there.

After the success of Evil Dead Rise three years ago, it’s exciting to know that we’ve got not one, but two more Evil Dead movies on the way. I’m always down for more Deadite action, and this franchise thrives on reinvention, making it the perfect playground for experimenting with new locations, tones, and creative voices. As long as it keeps pushing the horror to wild, nasty extremes, I’m more than happy to keep answering the call.

Source: Deadline
