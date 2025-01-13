Scream Factory’s 4K UHD release of Night of the Creeps includes a new Tom Atkins action figure

About six years ago, Scream Factory gave the 1986 classic Night of the Creeps a Blu-ray release – and along with the Blu-ray, they released an exclusive, limited edition 8” tall NECA action figure of the film’s star, Tom Atkins! Now, Scream Factory is set to bring Night of the Creeps to 4K UHD on March 25th – and the Collector’s Edition bundle includes a new Tom Atkins action figure! You can check out an image of the new action figure at the bottom of this article, and you can pre-order the bundle at THIS LINK. There was a bundle that included both of the NECA figures, but it has already sold out.

Written and directed by Fred Dekker, Night of the Creeps has the following synopsis: Thrill me! When an alien experiment goes awry, it crashes to Earth in 1959 and infects a young college student. Twenty-seven years later, his cryogenically frozen body is thawed out by fraternity pledges … and the campus is quickly overrun by alien creatures whose victims turn into zombies! Fred Dekker’s thoroughly enjoyable throwback chiller deftly blends multiple genres and is rightfully hailed as a true cult classic. The film stars Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, Jill Whitlow, Tom Atkins, Allan Kayser, Dick Miller, and Suzanne Snyder.

Scream Factory brings the film to 4K UHD with the following bonus features: DISC ONE (4K UHD — DIRECTOR’S CUT): – NEW 4K Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Writer/Director Fred Dekker – Presented In Dolby Vision – Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo – NEW Audio Commentary With Actor Suzanne Snyder And Filmmakers Jackson Stewart And Francis Galluppi – Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Fred Dekker – Audio Commentary With Actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, And Jill Whitlow. DISC TWO (BLU-RAY — DIRECTOR’S CUT): – NEW 4K Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Writer/Director Fred Dekker – Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo – NEW Audio Commentary With Actor Suzanne Snyder And Filmmakers Jackson Stewart And Francis Galluppi – Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Fred Dekker – Audio Commentary With Actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, And Jill Whitlow. DISC THREE (BLU-RAY — SPECIAL FEATURES): – NEW “A New Breed Of Terror: The Films Of Fred Dekker” – A Career Retrospective Interview With The Writer/Director – Original Theatrical Ending – “Real Good Plan”: An Interview With Actor Jason Lively – “The Bradster”: An Interview With Actor Allan Kayser – “I Vote For That One”: An Interview With Actor Ken Heron – “Worst Coroner Ever”: An Interview With Actor Vic Polizos – “Answering The Door”: An Interview With Actor Suzanne Snyder – “Final Cut”: An Interview With Editor Michael N. Knue – Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: Revisiting The Locations Of The Film – “Thrill Me!”: The Making Of Night Of The Creeps: A 5-Part Exploration Of The Film – Tom Atkins: Man Of Action – Deleted Scenes – Theatrical Trailer

Will you be getting the Night of the Creeps 4K UHD release from Scream Factory? Let us know by leaving a comment below.