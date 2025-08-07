Night of the Juggler: 1980 thriller returns to New York and L.A. theatres ahead of September 4K release

Six months ago, we learned that the 1980 thriller Night of the Juggler would be getting a 4K UHD release. Now, not only do we know the release date for the 4K disc, but it has also been revealed that Night of the Juggler is returning to theatres! In fact, the movie is already playing at the IFC Center in New York City. As of September 4th, it will be playing at the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles – and the film’s star, James Brolin, will be will be in attendance for Q&As after select screenings.

Kino Lorber’s 4K UHD and Blu-ray release is scheduled for September 16th and is available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Directed by Robert Butler from a screenplay by Rick Natkin and Bill Norton Sr., Night of the Juggler is based on a novel by William P. McGivern and has the following synopsis: The grit and intensity of late-1970s New York City is depicted in stark detail in this relentlessly action-packed cult classic. Twenty-four hours of nerve-jangling tension and suspense begin when a twisted psychotic kidnaps a teenaged girl, mistaking her for the daughter of a wealthy real estate developer. Her determined father, a hard-hitting ex-cop, doggedly pursues them through New York’s seamy streets, decaying, burned-out Bronx tenements, and the grimy subterranean corridors beneath the city itself. Brolin is joined in the cast by Cliff Gorman, Richard S. Castellano, Julie Carmen, Dan Hedaya, and Mandy Patinkin. Filming started with Sidney J. Furie at the helm, but Furie dropped out when the production had to be halted and delayed because Brolin broke his foot.

Our friends at Bloody Disgusting report that the 4K UHD / Blu-ray release has the following special features: 4K UHD – 4K Restoration from the Original Camera Negative (new) – Dolby Vision/HDR Presentation – Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson (new) – 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0. Blu-ray – 4K Restoration from the Original Camera Negative (new) – Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson (new) – Summer of ’78: Interview with Actor James Brolin (new) – The Sweet Maria: Interview with Actress Julie Carmen (new) – Pandemonium Reflex: An Inquest into Sidney J. Furie’s Night of the Juggler – Theatrical Trailer (newly mastered in 2K) – 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0.

Will you be buying Night of the Juggler on 4K, or attending a theatrical screening? Let us know by leaving a comment below.