Linda Cardellini, Denis Leary, Lisa Kudrow, and more will do anything to purchase the same house in Netflix’s star-studded No Good Deed teaser

Couples square off against one another when they think they’ve found their dream home in Netflix’s No Good Deed teaser trailer

Anyone shopping for a home knows how brutal the real estate market can be. You want the right neighborhood, school district, tax situation, and other factors to avoid purchasing a lemon of a home. So, when you find what you feel is the perfect house, you’ll fight tooth and nail to get it. However, what happens when competing couples want the same thing? Things could get ugly quickly and often do. In Netflix‘s No Good Deed teaser trailer, everyone falls in love with the same house and will do whatever they can to get it.

Here’s the official synopsis for No Good Deed courtesy of Netflix:

“When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins. Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they’ll escape the past is to finally face it.”

Netflix’s No Good Deed teaser previews the comedic madness stretched across eight thirty-minute episodes. Silver Tree directed and executive produced No Good Deed, featuring an all-star cast, including Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Kudrow, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Ray Romano, and Luke Wilson. Guest stars include Matt Rogers, Kate Moennig, Chloe East, Rory Scovel, Wyatt Aubrey, Kevin Alves, and Linda Lavin, with Anna Maria Horsford. Silver Tree directs episodes 101-103 and 106-108, while Liz Feldman (Dead to Me) directs 104-105.

Netflix’s No Good Deed teaser depicts couples in the heat of battle as they strive to purchase Lydia and Paul’s house. Unbeknownst to them, the house holds dark secrets, and the bad vibes could infect the competing couples as they lie, cheat, and get physical to obtain what they believe is their dream home.

What do you think about Netflix’s No Good Deed teaser? Do you have any real estate nightmare stories? Feel free to share your opinion about the show and happy home-purchasing horror stories in the comments below.

Open house for No Good Deed begins on Netflix on December 12, 2024.