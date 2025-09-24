No! You’re Wrong, or: Spooky Action at a Distance trailer: the latest film from Crispin Hellion Glover

Many know and love Crispin Glover – or Crispin Hellion Glover, if we were to call him by his full name – from his acting performances in the likes of Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Back to the Future, River’s Edge, Charlie’s Angels, Willard, and many more films. But few of his fans have seen the movies Glover has made himself. Back in 2005, he made his feature writing and directing debut with the drama What Is It?, and he followed that up with the 2007 drama It Is Fine! Everything Is Fine, which was scripted by Steven C. Stewart. Now, Glover’s third feature film, a drama called No! You’re Wrong, or: Spooky Action at a Distance , is set to receive a nationwide theatrical release, with the rollout scheduled to begin on October 2nd. With that date just a week away, a trailer for the film has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

No synopsis has been provided for No! You’re Wrong, or: Spooky Action at a Distance. All we have to go on is what can be seen in the trailer. We do know that the movie was shot on 35mm and Charlotte Kemp-Muhl provided the music. Glover stars in the film with his father Bruce Glover, who passed away earlier this year. Also in the cast are Kansas Bowling (The Third Saturday in October Part V), musician Elena Vladi, stunt performer Amber Whelan, Kristina Coolish (Spreading Darkness), Gloria Gruber (The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe), Candace Anne Casey (Limelight), Nicholas Hargous (The Bikeriders), and Mika Jones. This marks the feature debut of Jones, but sadly it comes several years after she passed away. She died in 2019.

Crispin Hellion Glover will appear in person at all public screenings of No! You’re Wrong, or: Spooky Action at a Distance, and the event will include a slide show, Q&A, and book signing. So far, the theatrical roll-out includes the following screenings:

October 2nd – WORLD PREMIERE

NYC // MOMA // 6:30PM

October 6th – CHICAGO PRESS SCREENING

October 10th-16th – NYC WEEKLONG RUN

NYC // IFC CENTER

October 18th-19th – LA RUN

LA // Aero Theatre

October 24th – CHICAGO RUN

Chicago // Music Box Theatre

The full schedule can be found on Glover’s website.

