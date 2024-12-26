JoBlo TV Exclusive: Add more chills to your holiday by watching 1922’s Nosferatu in HD, with color and a modern score

While witches, lions, and hedgehogs fight over the holiday box office, one of fiction’s most legendary vampires, Count Orlok, lurks in the shadows, waiting to strike. Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is in theaters now, but we have an alternate solution to satiating your desire for chilling cinema featuring a blood-thirsty phantom of the dead and dark. We’ve got a modernized version of F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, complete with HD quality, color, and a modern score!

This presentation is exclusive to JoBlo.com for a limited time. The retooled version of Murnau’s classic horror tells the terrifying story of Count Orlok, an ancient vampire seeking residence in an abandoned manor, waiting to rise from his coffin and terrorize the people surrounding his new home. Adapted by Henrik Galeen from Bran Stoker’s “Dracula,” Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror brings out the best of the silent film era with unforgettable characters, disturbing sets, and visuals that helped lay the foundation for horror film movie making for generations.

The colorized version of Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror adds a visual pop to the chilling film, and the modernized score lends a new atmosphere and tension to the story. While the colorized version of Nosferatu gives the movie a new coat of paint, you can still see the original underneath, retaining the original film’s look and vibe.

Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile, Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home.

Robert Eggers’s take on Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

The cast includes Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as crazy vampire hunter Von Franz, Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) as Ellen Hutter, and Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) as her husband Thomas – a role Skarsgard was going to play at one point. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) is in there as Thomas’s friend Friedrich Harding, with Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Friedrich’s wife, Anna, and Ralph Ineson (The Witch) as Von Franz’s cohort Dr. Wilhelm Sievers. As mentioned, Bill Skarsgard is the title character and has said that playing Nosferatu / Count Orlok was like “conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me. … I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it.”

We hope you enjoy today’s presentation of Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror. Happy holidays!