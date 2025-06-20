Horror Movie News

Nosferatu: Nicholas Hoult had an unexpected problem after being gifted Count Orlock’s… equipment

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Nicholas Hoult, Nosferatu giftNicholas Hoult, Nosferatu gift

When Nicholas Hoult completed work on Nosferatu, he was given a very special wrap gift: Count Orlok’s prosthetic penis. During a conversation with Empire, Hoult explained why he had the honour of taking home this particular piece of the iconic vampire.

“I received the penis because there’s a scene where it suddenly cuts to a wide angle, and you see Orlok/Bill [Skarsgård] on top of me, drinking my blood. And whilst we were doing that scene, the way that Bill was moving, I could feel the prosthetic on my leg,” Hoult said. “And whilst we were rehearsing I couldn’t stop giggling. So that was why I had… interactions with the prosthetic. That was probably the funniest wrap gift I’ve ever been given.

I don’t know about you, but a prosthetic penis is probably a gift which would stay in your home at all times. Unfortunately, Hoult had to take the penis out into the world when the frame it was mounted on broke during shipping. “The best thing was when it got shipped back to my house, the frame broke, so I had to take it into a frame shop,” he said. “And as I unwrapped it the guy looked at it like, ‘… What is going on here?’ To be fair, he took it in his stride considering that I was like, ‘Hey, we need to fix the frame of this penis that I’ve got mounted.’ And when I went back in to pick it up, all he said was, ‘Is this some kind of… collector’s piece?’” Love it.

Related
Awesome Art: The 2024 Golden Schmoes Edition feat, Dune: Part Two, Deadpool and Wolverine, Furiosa, The Substance

Our own Chris Bumbray was a big fan of Nosferatu, calling it the “scariest vampire movie in ages” in his review. “This is one of the most lovingly made horror films in some time, with Eggers likely having set out to create a definitive version of the tale,” Bumbray wrote. “It’s long been his passion project, and you can tell. For me, this is up there with the best films of the year, and probably the only horror film I’ve seen recently that sent a true chill up my spine. Of all the films I’ve seen this year – and there have been a lot – this one seems to have the best chance of becoming a classic.” You can check out the rest of his glowing review right here.

Hoult will next be seen playing Lex Luthor in Superman, which will hit theaters on July 11.

Source: Empire
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,920 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Nosferatu News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. F1
  4. 28 Years Later
  5. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. M3GAN 2.0
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!