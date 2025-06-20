Nosferatu: Nicholas Hoult had an unexpected problem after being gifted Count Orlock’s… equipment

When Nicholas Hoult completed work on Nosferatu, he was given a very special wrap gift: Count Orlok’s prosthetic penis. During a conversation with Empire, Hoult explained why he had the honour of taking home this particular piece of the iconic vampire.

“I received the penis because there’s a scene where it suddenly cuts to a wide angle, and you see Orlok/Bill [Skarsgård] on top of me, drinking my blood. And whilst we were doing that scene, the way that Bill was moving, I could feel the prosthetic on my leg, ” Hoult said. “ And whilst we were rehearsing I couldn’t stop giggling. So that was why I had… interactions with the prosthetic. That was probably the funniest wrap gift I’ve ever been given. “

I don’t know about you, but a prosthetic penis is probably a gift which would stay in your home at all times. Unfortunately, Hoult had to take the penis out into the world when the frame it was mounted on broke during shipping. “ The best thing was when it got shipped back to my house, the frame broke, so I had to take it into a frame shop, ” he said. “ And as I unwrapped it the guy looked at it like, ‘… What is going on here?’ To be fair, he took it in his stride considering that I was like, ‘Hey, we need to fix the frame of this penis that I’ve got mounted.’ And when I went back in to pick it up, all he said was, ‘Is this some kind of… collector’s piece?’ ” Love it.

Our own Chris Bumbray was a big fan of Nosferatu, calling it the “ scariest vampire movie in ages ” in his review. “ This is one of the most lovingly made horror films in some time, with Eggers likely having set out to create a definitive version of the tale, ” Bumbray wrote. “ It’s long been his passion project, and you can tell. For me, this is up there with the best films of the year, and probably the only horror film I’ve seen recently that sent a true chill up my spine. Of all the films I’ve seen this year – and there have been a lot – this one seems to have the best chance of becoming a classic. ” You can check out the rest of his glowing review right here.

Hoult will next be seen playing Lex Luthor in Superman, which will hit theaters on July 11.