O.J. Simpson dead; the center of the Trial of the Century was 76

O.J. Simpson, the former football legend turned actor turned accused murderer had cancer.

By

O.J. Simpson, one of the most controversial figures of our time, is dead. His family broke the news on X, writing, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

More to come…

