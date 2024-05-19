Cannes divided over Kevin Costner’s “absorbing” yet “taxing” Horizon

Kevin Costner debuted his epic western Horizon: An America Saga at Cannes, receiving mixed reviews over how it uses its runtime.

Kevin Costner may have a lot of drama swirling around his small screen western but that doesn’t mean we weren’t excited for his next cinematic epic, Horizon: An American Saga. Now, we have the first reactions on social media out of the Cannes Film Festival, where the film screened out of competition.

Check out some of the initial reactions to Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga:

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is an absorbing ride into the Old West from Kevin Costner



Our full review >> https://t.co/lOoUJdNPYw pic.twitter.com/e7RQyoSfx1 — Total Film (@totalfilm) May 19, 2024

Horizon is a grand, sprawling epic or the birth of America, told with elegance and spectacle of yesteryear Hollywood. It proves once again that Kevin Costner is a master of the genre. I would have watched Chapter 2 immediately afterwards. #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/5ki7gxYqM3 — Joonatan Itkonen ➡️ Cannes 2024 (@JoonatanItkonen) May 19, 2024

To call Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter One “sprawling” doesn’t even begin to describe it. Kevin Costner introduces a head-spinning number of characters and interests us in them all. This first chapter is beautiful and ambitious; you’ll hear more about it on @TCM next month. pic.twitter.com/vh1e5KDOkz — Dave Karger (@davekarger) May 19, 2024

It’s great to see Kevin Costner and his passion project doing well on most fronts, especially landing – at least to many – the epic feel (in scope and the number of characters it can handle) while also serving as something of a tribute to the great westerns in movie history. But, perhaps expectedly, it’s not all praise right now for Costner and Horizon. Some publications took its three-hour runtime – which the director must have known would be a target – to task, saying it’s “taxing.”

‘Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter One’ Review: Kevin Costner Gets Thrown From His Horse in Muddled Western Epic https://t.co/Oqpc3ytiHu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 19, 2024

‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Review: Kevin Costner’s Sprawling Western With No End In Sight [Cannes] https://t.co/xcuSJq2QsE pic.twitter.com/xyUZG8Unhz — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) May 19, 2024

Just as he once was with baseball movies, Kevin Costner became synonymous with the western. What remains exciting about Horizon isn’t just that Costner will be giving us a fill of the genre as we await any concrete news on the final season of Yellowstone, but that it’s his first movie in more than 20 years, having last helmed the underappreciated Open Range. And of course there was 1990’s Dances with Wolves, winner of seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director (sorry, Marty!).

Horizon “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat, and tears of many,” reads the official synopsis.“Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Kevin Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.” Chapter 1 of Horizon gallops to theaters on June 28th, while Chapter 2 will follow in the rear on August 16th.

