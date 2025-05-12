Kevin Costner’s Horizon rustles up a lawsuit with New Line over the film’s cofinancing agreement

Kevin Costner’s Period Western Horizon: An American Saga is in trouble after an arbitration claim against the film’s production company was filed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Horizon Series, Costner’s loan-out firm, is engaged in a stalemate with New Line regarding its co-financing agreement. THR says that after City National Bank introduced arbitration proceedings against both companies, New Line clapped back by filing a crossclaim demanding repayment from Horizon Series.

The deal stipulates that New Line and Horizon Series were contractually obligated to repay a portion of the financing. According to New Line, the deal covered the portion that its partner failed to pay, but City National Bank said they’re owed more money. New Line isn’t commenting on the matter, nor are City National Bank and Territory Pictures, Costner’s production studio.

Costner’s plan for Horizon opus was to divide the story into four parts, which he would direct, write, co-finance, and star in. Unfortunately, the first release, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, flopped at the box office, making $38 million against a $100 million budget. Territory Pictures and New Line released the film on premium video-on-demand and Max during its theatrical run to salvage the situation. While Part 1 tried to make the best of a bad situation, the sequel’s theatrical release entered a release limbo.

Last year, Chapter 3 failed to secure its full financing, but filming began in earnest, with plans for Chapter 4 to shoot shortly after. Uncertainty about the saga’s success led to financing woes, with Costner taking on some of the costs alongside unnamed investors. Under the deal, Costner deferred his fees, mortgaged his Santa Barbara waterfront property, and forked over an estimated $50M+ from his own coin purse.

Sadly, it’s uncertain if the remaining chapters of Costner’s Horizon saga will ever see the dawn of a new day. Moreover, Costner isn’t taking the situation lightly. Who would? That’s a lot of work, cash, and headaches for his vision to go unseen by audiences. “I need some more money — I do. I need some of these big billionaires, with f–ing boats ‘from here to here’ who are fond of telling people they’re billionaires to come with me and make a movie,” Costner said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast last year. “I don’t have the money they have and I’ve already made two of ’em. Where are you rich guys?” While it’s not the most compelling plea, it’s easy to understand Costner’s frustration.

What’s the kicker? Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, says Horizon: An American Saga is better than the box office woes and negative press let on. “I feel like this movie will fare much better once more installments come out, but I still found myself thoroughly engaged from beginning to end,” Chris wrote in his review. “I’ll say this: if part two were open right now, as soon as the credits rolled, I would have walked right into a second film, and I’m eager to get more out of Costner’s epic saga.”

What do you think about Costner’s Horizon lawsuit situation? Should he cut his losses? Press on? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.