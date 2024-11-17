Kevin Costner hopeful that he can finish his Horizon saga

Only the first chapter of western epic Horizon has been released so far, but Kevin Costner aims to finish what he started.

When part one of Kevin Costner’s planned multi-film epic Horizon: An American Saga tanked at the box office – taking in under $30 million on a reported $50 million budget – you really felt bad for the guy. Here was someone who had put over 20 years and millions of his own dollars into his passion project, only to see it pulled from theaters after just a few weeks. But it wasn’t only Chapter 1 that saw an impact: the rest of the four-part saga is suffering as well, with Chapter 2 being lassoed away from the calendar. Yet, while the future seems uncertain for Horizon, Kevin Costner is remaining optimistic.

Appearing at Deadline Contenders Los Angeles, Kevin Costner said he still hopes that Horizon will be seen to its conclusion. “I’m hoping, I’m dreaming, I’m meeting all the billionaires that we all hear about — they’re all hiding in the shadows.” And after Chapter 2, he’s moving onward to the remaining films. “I’m don’t know how I’m going to do it, but I’m going to make it and then I’m going to make the fourth one. And if you want to say ’the end’ at that point, then that’s the end.”

As of now, it feels that, sadly, Chapter 1 might be the end. Shortly after that first part of Horizon was pulled from theaters, it went to Max, marking a rather tragic turn for Kevin Costner, who is one of the biggest champions of the cinemagoing experience. Whether you’re a Costner fan or not (maybe you still hold a grudge over the Yellowstone debacle?), this is awful to see, especially since Chapter 2 had a release date lined up for this past summer.

Our own Chris Bumbray gave Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 a 7/10, saying that had Chapter 2 also been showing that day, he would have caught it immediately after. But with no clear path for that follow-up, it’s hard to say if we’ll ever get a chance to watch all four films consecutively.

Did you see Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1? Do you want to see Kevin Costner complete his Horizon epic?