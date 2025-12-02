Curry Barker horror film Obsession gets a teaser trailer that reminds us to be careful what we wish for

Last year, Curry Barker wrote, directed, and starred in the found footage horror movie Milk & Serial, which is said to have had a budget of $800. Baker then released the movie through YouTube, where the free-to-watch video has racked up more than 2 million views. Even though he already sent Milk & Serial out into the world, it’s his new horror movie, Obsession , that’s being billed as his feature directorial debut – and a few months ago, Focus Features forked over more than $15 million for Obsession distribution rights in the United States. Now, they’re revving up the marketing machine so they can get a good ROI, and they’ve started by unveiling a teaser trailer. You can check it out in the embed above.

Obsession will be reaching theatres on May 15, 2026. Focus Features has partnered with Blumhouse to bring this movie into the world, and Blumhouse founder Jason Blum has come on board as an executive producer. Universal Pictures International is handling the worldwide distribution.

Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, Obsession is a story about a hopeless romantic who makes a wish that his long-time crush falls in love with him. A sinister enchantment ensues. Here’s the official synopsis: After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price. Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter are also in the cast.

James Harris of Teashop Productions produced the film with Haley Nicole Johnson of Under the Shell, Christian Mercuri of Capstone Pictures, and Roman Viaris. Blum’s fellow executive producers are Leonora Darby (Teashop), Mark Lane (Teashop), David Haring (Capstone), and Ruzanna Kegeyan (Capstone Pictures).

The movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Here’s Peter Kuplowsky’s Obsession write-up for TIFF: Woe is Bear (Michael Johnston), who has long carried a torch for his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). When another attempted profession of love fizzles, Bear wistfully wishes for romantic reciprocation, unfortunately doing so while in possession of a trinket with supernatural properties of The Monkey’s Paw variety. Suddenly, Nikki is all over Bear, and he is quick to indulge in this long-desired turnabout while ignoring the ramifications of her intensifying fixation. Before long, Bear’s fantasy turns to nightmare as Nikki’s personality begins to twitch with a disturbing dysphoria that sinisterly suggests her autonomy has been usurped by a malignant entity that wants them both, body and soul. “Be careful what you wish for” may be a staple in the horror genre, but writer-director Curry Barker enlivens this well-worn premise by lacing its inherent irony with a wickedly wry tone and an anxious tension that’ll plummet the stomach of even hardened Midnighters. Having honed high-concept absurdism and creeping dread from his online productions, Barker deftly demonstrates a savvy command of tone and terror reminiscent of fellow sketch comedian Zach Cregger’s Barbarian. As with that auspicious debut, Barker’s first feature preserves an uncomfortable relatability in its hyperbolic scenario. Though literally featuring a customer service call from (and possibly to) Hell, Obsession cuts to the quick as it lays bare the innate violence in romantic objectification with an unforgiving candidness. That’s made all the more disarming, thanks to exceptionally nuanced performances, particularly from Navarrette whose “Freaky Nikki” oscillates between doe-eyed desire and devastating torment that will chill you to the bone.

