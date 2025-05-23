Cast of horror thriller Oddities includes genre icon Adrienne Barbeau

Adrienne Barbeau, who can currently be seen in the Max streaming series Duster, achieved genre icon status through her roles in things like Someone’s Watching Me!, The Fog, Escape from New York, Swamp Thing, Creepshow (the movie and the TV series), and more – and now, Variety reports that she’s in the cast of the new horror thriller Oddities , which recently wrapped production in Kentucky!

A feature expansion of writer/director Tyler Savage’s 2023 short film of the same name, Oddities is described as “a genre-bending thriller.” The story follows two self-destructive best friends who accidentally kill someone. After finding refuge in a roadside antique shop, an older woman (Barbeau) initially offers help, but things soon take a dark turn. Barbeau is joined in the cast by Lovie Simone (Forever) and Lilimar (Inside Out 2), who play the self-destructive best friends mentioned in the synopsis, as well as Xander Berkeley (Terminator 2: Judgement Day).

The film was produced by David Broad, Javier Gonzalez, Noah Lang, and Max Neace, with Barbeau, Simone, and Lilimar serving as executive producers with Jamie Meyer and Lucas Fleisher. Travis LaSalle, Dash Hawkins, and Jeff Smith are co-producers.

Savage provided the following statement: “ Oddities is an irreverent celebration of so many of the things that first made me fall in love with film. I’m filled with gratitude for getting a chance to expand this world, and I’m thrilled with how this team and cast have come together. Huge thanks to Vicky Boone, Liz Kelley and my incredible fellow producers. We caused some mayhem in Louisville, so I can’t wait to show people what we cooked up. “

I haven’t seen the original short film yet, but the feature version of Oddities sounds interesting to me – and really, I was sold on it as soon as I saw that it’s a genre movie with a prominent role for Adrienne Barbeau. I look forward to seeing how it turns out.

Are you interested in seeing Adrienne Barbeau in Oddities, and have you watched Tyler Savage’s 2023 short film? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below… and if you do want to watch the short, it has a running time of just over 14 minutes and can be viewed right here: