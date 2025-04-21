Once Upon A Time (2011-18): A Much Better Take on Snow White than Disney’s recent remake

Recently, Disney had the biggest flop of the year (so far) with their misbegotten take on Snow White. Many believe the reason the movie failed had more to do with the disastrous press run up to its release, particularly the outspokenness of star Rachel Zegler, who seemed to throw the classic story under the bus while promising the movie would be modernized. It wasn’t really – but over a decade ago, a truly modern, fresh redux of the Snow White legend actually was made. It was called Once Upon A Time and ran for six years.

The show starred Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, the long-lost daughter of Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas). In this new take on the classic fairy tale, Snow White, Prince Charming and other classic characters have had their memories erased by the evil queen (Lana Parrilla), who transports them all to a small town called Storybook, where they live under the evil queen, who poses as the town’s mayor. Emma tries to break the curse and restore everyone’s memories, which she does by season two, but that’s only the beginning of what became a popular show on ABC for quite some time.

It came from some of the people behind Lost, and in fact may have even taken place in the same extended universe, with it having many nods to the show. Eventually, the show’s popularity waned, and the creators attempted a soft reboot by centring the final season around Cinderella and Rapunzel. Still, it wasn’t enough to save a show that had clearly run its course. In this episode of Gone But Not Forgotten, we look back at this show and how it incorporated many classic fairy tale characters into its seven-season run.

Do you have fond memories of Once Upon A Time? Let us know in the comments!