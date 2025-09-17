First reviews for One Battle After Another say it’s a career best for Paul Thomas Anderson with Best Picture potential

When early screenings for Paul Thomas Anderson‘s One Battle After Another were released earlier this month, early words helped paint a glowing picture for the latest feature from the filmmaker behind Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and There Will Be Blood. According to critics, One Battle After Another is a cinematic masterpiece, the highlight of PTA’s illustrious career for some. While people caught up in the hype can talk a big game in the moment, enthusiasm for One Battle After Another has not waned. The first reviews for Anderson’s latest epic are circulating, and the scores are near-perfect, possibly pointing toward a Best Picture winner at the next Oscars celebration.

Michael Calabro of IGN gave Anderson’s new film a 10/10, saying the filmmaker’s collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio is a masterpiece. In his review, Calabro writes, “it’s PTA in perfect control of his characters and the tone. There are so many little details, seemingly inconsequential touches, that all add up bit by bit to turn this amazing movie into a masterpiece.”

Ross Bonaime describes One Battle After Another as Anderson’s “grandest project yet, and it’s the type of movie that, while watching, feels like a new masterpiece unfolding.” Bonaime also says the movie sees “PTA doing something new for him, while still managing to be a film that highlights everything that has made him so great since the mid-90s. It’s an incredible work that will likely go down as one of the important pieces of art for our troubling times.”

Meanwhile, Kenzie xcx, founder and editor-in-chief at Offscreen Central, says One Battle After Another is easily one of the decade’s best films! She calls it “timely” and “timeless,” and urges everyone to check out her full review soon.

full review next week! #OneBattleAfterAnother is easily one of the best films of the decade not even being hyperbolic. amazing to watch a film that is both timely & timeless. PTA has always been masterful but this is genuinely legendary work on what it means to be a revolutionary pic.twitter.com/TdHa4gBcK1 — kenzie xcx 🍒 (@kenzvanunu) September 17, 2025

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER’ is the most radical movie released by a Hollywood studio in years, and one of the best movies you may ever watch.



Read our ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ review… https://t.co/BjsypxVx8a — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 17, 2025

#OneBattleAfterAnother perfectly captures the real-life horror of America today. Sean Penn is at his brutal & despicable best + PTA delivers high-energy chases, sharp humor, & bold political honesty. Not perfect, but powerful, urgent, & unforgettable. Can’t wait to see it again ! pic.twitter.com/xPVGJr9ZUI — dyl (@The_LifeOfDylan) September 17, 2025

‘One Battle After Another’ Review: Leonardo DiCaprio Leads Paul Thomas Anderson's Bracingly Timely Wonder https://t.co/IbaxeRk22T — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 17, 2025

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER: a sharp and thrilling movie that reflects the insanity of the time we’re living in. How revolutionaries who were once fearless now pass that fight down to their children and that’s the scariest thing for them. Leo in top form, can’t wait to rewatch pic.twitter.com/zuF5NI4pEY — Jonathan Fujii (@jonathanfujii_) September 17, 2025

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Review Round Up:



RogerEbert – 4/4

TotalFilm – 5/5

iPaper – 5/5

Telegraph – 5/5

Time Out – 5/5

Guardian – 5/5

Independent – 5/5

RadioTimes – 5/5

BBC – 5/5

The Times – 4/5

IndieWire – A

SlashFilm – 10/10

Collider – 10/10

IGN – 10/10#OneBattleAfterAnother pic.twitter.com/1xbElxJmdi — The Movie Badger (@TheMovieBadger) September 17, 2025

One Battle After Another hails from Paul Thomas Anderson, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall, and Alana Haim leading the cast. You can expect to see a review for PTA’s latest on JoBlo soon!

Do you think One Battle After Another has what it takes to win Best Picture at the next Oscars event? Let us know in the comments section below.

One Battle After Another arrives in theaters on September 26.