Kevin Macdonald’s One to One: John & Yoko teaser trailer presents a documentary on the epic lives, performances, and activism of two rock ‘n’ roll legends

Are you ready to be transported back to one of the most influential periods in music history? Kevin Macdonald (The Last Kind of Scotland, The Mauritanian) is willing to take you there, and he’s bringing John Lennon and Yoko Ono along for the wild ride. Macdonald’s upcoming documentary One to One: John & Yoko brings audiences back to John Lennon’s only headlining show after leaving The Beatles before he was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman, a disturbed fan who took the life of a legend far too soon. Today’s One to One: John & Yoko teaser trailer set to John Lennon’s “New York City” is a rush of memories and footage from Lennon and Ono’s collaborative relationship. As history pushes the world into unforgiving times, the legendary couple strives to share their gift of music with eager ears to influence the voices of change.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kevin Macdonald’s One to One: John & Yoko:

On August 30, 1972, in New York City, John Lennon played his only full-length show after leaving The Beatles, the One to One Benefit Concert, a rollicking, dazzling performance from him and Yoko Ono. Director Kevin Macdonald’s riveting documentary ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO takes that epic musical event and uses it as the starting point to recreate eighteen defining months in the lives of John and Yoko. By 1971 the couple was newly arrived in the United States— living in a tiny apartment in Greenwich Village and watching a huge amount of American television. The film uses a riotous mélange of American TV to conjure the era through what the two would have been seeing on the tube: the Vietnam War, The Price is Right, Nixon, Coca-Cola ads, Cronkite, The Waltons. As they experience a year of love and transformation in the US, John and Yoko begin to change their approach to protest — ultimately leading to the One to One concert, which was inspired by a Geraldo Rivera exposé they watched on TV. Filmed in a meticulously faithful reproduction of the NYC apartment the duo shared, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO also includes a wealth of never-before-seen material, including home movies and numerous phone call recordings of John and Yoko to offer a unique take on a seminal time in the lives of one of music’s most famous couples.

Whether or not you think John Lennon’s relationship with Yoko Ono changed the trajectory of his music for better or worse, there’s no denying the couple helped shape a generation of rascals in a time of political and emotional upheaval. Macdonald’s One to One: John & Yoko teaser trailer is a taste of the bone-shaking, cannabis-powered, peace-loving mayhem to come for a truly unique concert film.

