Opus image gives a glimpse of Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich in A24 horror film

More than a year has gone by since we last heard anything about Opus , a mysterious horror project that’s set up at A24, and at that time, the project was assembling its cast. Now, USA Today has unveiled an image from the film that gives a glimpse of the characters played by Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and John Malkovich (Billions), and you can check it out in this article.

The feature debut of writer/director Mark Anthony Green, Opus was being kept shrouded in secrecy, but Deadline did previously hear that the story centers on an iconic pop star’s return following his decades-long disappearance . USA Today elaborates, The horror film centers on an ambitious young writer (Ayo Edebiri) invited to the isolated compound of an iconic pop star (John Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared and hasn’t been seen in three decades. There she discovers, surrounded by the musician’s cult of followers, the twisted machinations behind his grand return.

Edebiri and Malkovich are joined in the cast by Amber Midthunder (Prey), Stephanie Suganami (Power Book II: Ghost), Young Mazino (Beef), Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets).

A24 is producing and financing the film, and will be handling its global distribution. Opus is being produced by Collin Creighton and Brad Weston of Makeready, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro Film Studios, and Josh Bachove. Macro’s Charles D. King serves as an executive producer with Sara Newkirk Simon and musical artists The-Dream and Nile Rodgers, who won a Grammy for their work on the Beyonce song “Cuff It”. As a follow-up to that win, The-Dream and Nile Rodgers wrote original songs for this horror movie.

Mark Anthony Green previously directed the award-winning comedy short Trapeze, U.S.A., but he’s probably better known for his work in the fashion industry. According to Deadline, he was the Special Projects Director at GQ Magazine, “making him one of the magazine’s leading fashion and culture voices.” So now that he has let the world know his fashion taste, he’s ready to show us what he can do at the helm of a horror movie.

Are you interested in Opus? Take a look at the image, then let us know by leaving a comment below. The film has a release date of March 14th.