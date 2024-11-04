Orphan 3 has been officially greenlit with Isabelle Fuhrman returning as Esther

The fact that we received a prequel to the 2009 thriller Orphan in 2022 was mind-boggling – especially since the surprisingly entertaining Orphan: First Kill still starred Isabelle Fuhrman as Leena Klammer / Esther, an adult serial killer from Estonia who is able to pass herself off as a 9 year old kid. Looking 9 was easy for Fuhrman when she made the first movie, because she was a child at the time… but now she’s an adult, and the filmmakers had to try to figure out how to make her look like a kid again for the prequel. It worked well enough, and the movie went over well enough with viewers (you can read our review HERE), that we started hearing rumblings of an Orphan 3 around the end of last year – and now it’s official. Lionsgate has announced, via Variety, that they’ve officially given the greenlight to Orphan 3!

This sequel is coming our way from the Orphan: First Kill team of director William Brent Bell and writer David Coggeshall. Their previous team-up had the following synopsis: Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost. Details on the new film have not been revealed, but it has been confirmed that Fuhrman is coming back as Esther again.

Lionsgate is working with Dark Castle Entertainment and Alex Mace of Gnosis Films to bring Orphan 3 to us. Norman Golightly, Co-CEO of Dark Castle Entertainment, provided the following statement: “ Dark Castle is excited to announce another terrifying chapter in the Orphan saga. With the past success of the first two movies and another thrilling storyline, we are confident that Orphan 3 will be a must-see movie for both current fans of the franchise, and new fans alike. ” David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the writer of the original Orphan, serves as an executive producer.

Are you glad to hear that we’ll be getting an Orphan 3 with Isabelle Fuhrman back as Esther? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.