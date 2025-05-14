Osgood Perkins launches film banner as he partners with Neon on a first-look deal

Osgood Perkins is becoming something of royalty in the horror category as the offspring of one of the most iconic names in the genre, plus carving out his own path with a directing career. Perkins is well established as a director, but his star rose further recently with the atmospheric serial killer film Longlegs and his latest dark comedy horror film The Monkey, which was based on a Stephen King story. Now, Perkins is being given the keys to the low-to-mid-budget horror kingdom as he signs a new deal with Neon and launches his own banner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perkins is now partnered with Neon on a first-look deal and he has launched Phobos — a new film banner that he will be running with his partner Chris Ferguson. Per THR, “Under the deal, Neon will serve as the home for Perkins’ projects, which he and Ferguson will produce. It will also allow Perkins and Ferguson to produce other filmmakers’ movies for Neon. Neon will release these projects theatrically in the United States and represent international rights.” Perkins will also continue to produce projects with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Range Productions.

Perkins’ credits include The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, Gretel & Hansel, along with the Nicolas Cage horror film Longlegs. Neon has given The Monkey a digital release a month ago. If you’re more interested in the physical media release, the film is set to reach 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 24. Copies are already available for pre-order HERE.

Theo James (The White Lotus) plays the twins in later years, while Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) plays them in their younger days. Also in the cast are Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Tatiana Maslany (She–Hulk: Attorney at Law), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends), and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek). James Wan and Michael Clear produced The Monkey for Atomic Monster, while Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan produced for C2 Motion Picture Group. Executive producers include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger of Automatik, Peter Luo and Nancy Xu of Stars Collective, John Friedberg of Black Bear, and Chris Ferguson. Atomic Monster and Stars Collective developed the project, and C2 Motion Picture Group provided the financing.