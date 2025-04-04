The Monkey: Osgood Perkins’ Stephen King adaptation gets a digital release

Director Osgood Perkins’ Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, produced by James Wan, has received a digital release

Back in February, Neon gave a theatrical release to the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey (you can read our 8/10 review HERE), which comes our way from the team of producer / genre regular James Wan and director Osgood Perkins, whose credits include The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the HouseGretel & Hansel, and the recent Nicolas Cage horror film Longlegs. Now, Neon has given The Monkey a digital release – and you can watch it on Amazon’s Prime Video at THIS LINK! The movie is available to rent for the price of $19.99, or can be purchased for $24.99.

If you’re more interested in the physical media release, the film is set to reach 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 24th. Copies are already available for pre-order HERE.

Perkins wrote the screenplay for The Monkey. The film tells the following story: When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.

Theo James (The White Lotus) plays the twins in later years, while Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) plays them in their younger days. Also in the cast are Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Tatiana Maslany (SheHulkAttorney at Law), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends), and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

James Wan and Michael Clear produced The Monkey for Atomic Monster, while Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan produced for C2 Motion Picture Group. Executive producers include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger of Automatik, Peter Luo and Nancy Xu of Stars Collective, John Friedberg of Black Bear, and Chris Ferguson. Atomic Monster and Stars Collective developed the project, and C2 Motion Picture Group provided the financing.

Will you be watching The Monkey now that it has been given a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
