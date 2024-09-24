Blumhouse and Peacock are taking over the Stanley Hotel for Overnightmare this October

Legendary author Stephen King wasn’t yet a legendary author when he stayed at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado back in 1974 – but that stay helped him on his way to legendary status, because it inspired him to write the novel The Shining. Fifty years later, Blumhouse Productions and the Peacock streaming service have announced that they’re teaming up to take over the Lodge at the Stanley hotel for a weekend event called the Overnightmare, which is scheduled to take place from Friday, October 18th through Sunday, October 20th. For that weekend, rooms will be themed to one of four Blumhouse films – Insidious, The Purge, Happy Death Day, and Freaky.

A press release invites genre fans to “ Step (and sleep) inside the worlds of Blumhouse’s Insidious, The Purge, Freaky and Happy Death Day at Peacock and Blumhouse’s “OVERNIGHTMARE,” a one-weekend-only experience at the iconic Stanley Hotel that promises to be a living nightmare from check-in to after dark. The thrilling experience starts immediately at check-in, where guests will be greeted by a conci-scare-ge and will continue throughout the weekend with encounters of various characters and frights throughout the space, including the Teacup Room, a spooky salon that will take guests inside the world of the new thriller series produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster exclusively on Peacock, and the Blumhouse Bar, a haven for horror fans to have a sip and a scare, and play the company’s upcoming video game, Fear the Spotlight. Come sundown, things will quite literally go bump in the night. Each evening will feature an after-dark experience as guests are pulled from their rooms for one of four personalized, fully immersive activations, inspired by each of the Blumhouse films and featuring interactive characters, narratives, and scares. Experiences will be geared toward different horror levels to allow guests to face their fears no matter their terror threshold – from Freaky and Happy Death Day for those who want just a taste of the terrifying, to Insidious and The Purge for a full nightmare experience. As an added treat (no tricks), guests will also be invited to two nights of screenings, including episodes of the Peacock series Teacup from James Wan’s Atomic Monster, which premieres Thurs., Oct. 10. “

Sound like a good time to you? Then head over to the Stanley Hotel’s website and book your stay! “ The weekend package includes a two-night stay in a double occupancy room in The Lodge, an interactive Scare Experience, a complimentary welcome dinner, $100 credit toward breakfast or lunch at Brunch & Co., nightly screenings, and two drink vouchers for the Blumhouse Bar per guest. “

And if you’d rather enjoy your horror entertainment in the comfort of your own home, Peacock says there will be 150 horror titles on their streaming service to watch, including “ some of the best of Blumhouse, like Insidious, Happy Death Day, Halloween Kills and Get Out, with more coming on October 1, including The Purge franchise and Freaky. Plus, new episodes of Peacock original series Teacup will drop weekly through Halloween after its debut on Oct. 10. From “Freaky Franchises” to “Horror 101” collections, the full Peacock Halloween offering includes more than 150 titles to help you Face Your Fears. Don’t worry, no one will know if you keep the lights on. “

Will you be attending the Blumhouse / Peacock Overnightmare at the Stanley Hotel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.