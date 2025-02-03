Melissa Leo, Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell to star in Andre Ovredal horror film

Over the last 15 years, director André Øvredal has brought us the likes of Troll Hunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Mortal, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter. He missed out on the Stephen King / Richard Bachman adaptation The Long Walk and has said that not making that movie is one of the big regrets of his life… but he’s not letting that missed opportunity slow him down. Deadline reports that Øvredal is teaming up with Paramount and Walter Hamada’s 18hz on a new horror project – and while we don’t know the title yet, we do know that the the film’s cast includes Oscar winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys: Ride or Die), and Lou Llobell (Foundation)!

When it comes to horror, Melissa Leo has previously appeared in Deadtime Stories, Hide and Seek, Red State, and Wayward Pines. It looks like this will be the first horror credit for both Jacob Scipio and Lou Llobell.

At the end of 2022, former DC Films boss Walter Hamada signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, the idea being that he would become, as Deadline put it, “the architect of Paramount’s mainstream horror genre pod, with the mission to release several low- to mid-budget films per year across theatrical and streaming.” He’s producing this film with It screenwriter / Salem’s Lot director Gary Dauberman of Coin Operated. Nathan Samdahl of 18hz serves as an executive producer.

Øvredal will be directing the film from a screenplay written by Zachary Donohue and T.W. Burgess. Donohue previously directed and co-wrote the 2013 found footage horror film The Den and wrote and directed the TV series The Unknowable. Burgess is an award-winning writer and digital artist who has written several graphic novels. Details on the story they’ve crafted for this project are being kept under wraps. As mentioned, this project is so secretive, Paramount hasn’t even revealed a title.

Are you a fan of André Øvredal’s work, and are you glad to hear that he’s working with Melissa Leo, Jacob Scipio, and Lou Llobell on his latest horror project? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.