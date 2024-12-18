James Wan turning video game Pacific Drive into a TV series

Created by Cassandra Dracott from Ironwood Studios, the retropunk-style driving and survival game Pacific Drive was released back in February and has since been nominated for Best Debut Indie Game at the 2024 Game Awards and won Best Gameplay at the 2024 BIG Festival, where it was also nominated for Best Game. Now, Variety reports that Atomic Monster, the production company headed up by genre regular James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, etc.) has acquired the rights to develop the game into a TV series.

Set to an experimental electronic music soundtrack, the Pacific Drive video game challenges players to escape a surreal and abandoned exclusion zone with their car as their only companion in the dark and chilling world. Navigate a surreal reimagining of the Pacific Northwest, and face supernatural dangers as you venture into the Olympic Exclusion Zone. Structured as a “roguelite”, each excursion into the wilderness brings unique and strange challenges as you restore and upgrade your car from an abandoned garage that acts as your home base. Gather precious resources and investigate what’s been left behind in the Zone; unravel a long-forgotten mystery while learning exactly what it takes to survive in this unpredictable, hostile environment. The game is available to play on PC and PlayStation 5.

Players have to deal with strange anomalies and irradiated areas while driving around. The Wikipedia page notes that one anomaly is called a “Remnant” and inhabits inanimate objects, forming a psychic link with the host, gradually causing the host to become obsessed with the object to the point of insanity . The game boasts an original score by Wilbert Roget II and features more than 15 licensed songs.

Wan will be executive producing the TV series adaptation with Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, as well as Jeff Ludwig of The Menagerie Productions. Variety notes that the potential series is not yet attached to any specific network or streaming platform.

Have you played the Pacific Drive video game? What do you think of the idea of James Wan turning the concept into a TV series? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.