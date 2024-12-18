The Conjuring: Last Rites has wrapped filming; Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga finish their time as the Warrens

Filming has wrapped on The Conjuring: Last Rites, ending Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s time as Ed and Lorraine Warren

The Conjuring film franchise is set to come to an end with the fourth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites , which Warner Bros. has scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025 release. A couple months ago, producer James Wan took to social media to share a picture of the chairs meant for franchise stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga on the set of the film, writing, “ Always good to see and hang out with old friends. Gonna miss everyone. End of an era. “ Production on the sequel has since wrapped, with Farmiga also posting on Instagram about the end of the time she and Wilson have spent playing the paranormal investigators / married couple Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Sharing a picture of their characters’ wedding picture, Farmiga wrote, “ Roundabout 5000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said ‘I do’ to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren. Today, he wraps. I have another 12 hours of laughter and insanity with him and then abruptly, he will walk off set, peel off sweat soaked demonologist garb, shave off his side burns, flash that dazzling smile and bid our fake marriage adieu. Yeah… I got them feels today. It was a match made in heaven, PWilz. A hell of an era. Here’s to 12 years. “

Farmiga continued working on The Conjuring: The Last Rites for about a week after Wilson left the set, posting a selfie the day before she wrapped:

We don’t have any plot info on The Conjuring: Last Rites at this time, all we know that the story takes place in the United States in the 1980s. Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II, and the Conjuring Universe-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona, is at the helm of The Conjuring: Last Rites, working from a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also wrote The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Franchise producers James Wan and Peter Safran are producing the film, with Michael Clear and Judson Scott serving as executive producers alongside Hans Ritter.

Wilson and Farmiga have been joined in the cast by Ben Hardy (Love at First Sight) and Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom). Details on the characters they’re playing have not been revealed.

A couple of months ago, industry scooper Daniel Richtman got his hands on these character descriptions from a casting call:

[ CARLY ]

7 to 9 years old, White girl. This character identifies as she/her. She is strong and spirited, youngest sibling, a twin. US accent. We are looking for a child with a deep emotional intelligence and the ability to convey strong emotions. Role for minor: requires no mature content. SIGNIFICANT SUPPORTING ROLE.

[ JASON ]

Man / 24-29 /White / Description: A young man experiencing the birth of his child…SUPPORTING

[ HILARY ]

Female / 24-29 /White. A young woman giving birth…SUPPORTING

Are you looking forward to The Conjuring: Last Rite, and are you sad to see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson ending their time as Ed and Lorraine Warren? Let us know by leaving a comment below.