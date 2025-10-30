Movie News

Nobody 2 and Deathstalker actor Daniel Berhardt joins Amber Midthunder & Walton Goggins for the action film Painter

By
Posted 7 hours ago

Someone get Daniel Bernhardt (Nobody, Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite, Deathstalker) a smock because he’s ready to join the cast of Painter, an upcoming action flick from 20th Century Studios. The project marks the feature directorial debut of veteran stunt coordinator and second-unit director Garrett Warren. While we don’t know who Bernhardt will play, he’ll star alongside Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, Fallout, The Righteous Gemstones), Amber Midthunder (Prey, Novocaine, The Ice Road), and Florian Munteanu (Creed II, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Borderlands) in the new film.

In Painter, Amber Midthunder stars as “a young woman trained in combat from childhood who uses her skills to rescue her kidnapped father (Goggins), embarking on a perilous mission that tests her abilities to the limit.”

Garrett Warren directs Painter from a script by John Wick‘s Derek Kolstad. Meanwhile, James Cameron serves as an executive producer through Lightstorm Entertainment, alongside Kolstad, Drew Simon, and Sam Speiser of FilmNation’s Infrared Pictures, as well as Josh Adler via Circle M + P. J.R. Young will oversee the production, with filming taking place in Serbia.

Daniel Bernhardt is no stranger to the action genre. In addition to starring in the Bloodsport franchise, he starred in the Deathstalker remake, the upcoming post-apocalyptic action movie Afterburn, Nobody 2, Ballerina, and Extraction 2. You can catch him riding alongside John Cena in Apple, Mattel, and Skydance’s upcoming Matchbox movie, too.

Originally, Reacher star Alan Ritchson was set to star in Painter, but scheduling conflicts prevented him from being involved in the project. If you’ve seen Daniel Trachtenberg’s Prey, you’ll know that Amber Midthunder is more than capable of throwing hands (or whatever else) in the face of danger. The thought of her playing a character with an axe to grind excites me, as she’s no slouch when it comes to kicking ass and taking names.

What do you think about Daniel Bernhardt joining the cast of Painter, with stars like Amber Midthunder, Walton Goggins, and Florian Munteanu to back him up? We’re excited to learn more details about Painter as the project comes together. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,730 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 3 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?