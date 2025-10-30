Nobody 2 and Deathstalker actor Daniel Berhardt joins Amber Midthunder & Walton Goggins for the action film Painter

Someone get Daniel Bernhardt (Nobody, Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite, Deathstalker) a smock because he’s ready to join the cast of Painter, an upcoming action flick from 20th Century Studios. The project marks the feature directorial debut of veteran stunt coordinator and second-unit director Garrett Warren. While we don’t know who Bernhardt will play, he’ll star alongside Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, Fallout, The Righteous Gemstones), Amber Midthunder (Prey, Novocaine, The Ice Road), and Florian Munteanu (Creed II, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Borderlands) in the new film.

In Painter, Amber Midthunder stars as “a young woman trained in combat from childhood who uses her skills to rescue her kidnapped father (Goggins), embarking on a perilous mission that tests her abilities to the limit.”

Garrett Warren directs Painter from a script by John Wick‘s Derek Kolstad. Meanwhile, James Cameron serves as an executive producer through Lightstorm Entertainment, alongside Kolstad, Drew Simon, and Sam Speiser of FilmNation’s Infrared Pictures, as well as Josh Adler via Circle M + P. J.R. Young will oversee the production, with filming taking place in Serbia.

Daniel Bernhardt is no stranger to the action genre. In addition to starring in the Bloodsport franchise, he starred in the Deathstalker remake, the upcoming post-apocalyptic action movie Afterburn, Nobody 2, Ballerina, and Extraction 2. You can catch him riding alongside John Cena in Apple, Mattel, and Skydance’s upcoming Matchbox movie, too.

Originally, Reacher star Alan Ritchson was set to star in Painter, but scheduling conflicts prevented him from being involved in the project. If you’ve seen Daniel Trachtenberg’s Prey, you’ll know that Amber Midthunder is more than capable of throwing hands (or whatever else) in the face of danger. The thought of her playing a character with an axe to grind excites me, as she’s no slouch when it comes to kicking ass and taking names.

What do you think about Daniel Bernhardt joining the cast of Painter, with stars like Amber Midthunder, Walton Goggins, and Florian Munteanu to back him up? We’re excited to learn more details about Painter as the project comes together. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.