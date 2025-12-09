The Asylum mockbuster Pandora: Fire and Ice has been given a digital release

The Asylum has brought us many mockbusters over the years, including Ballerina Assassin, Morgan: Killer Doll, The Jolly Monkey, The Twisters, Road Wars: Max Fury, The Exorcists, Bullet Train Down, Jurassic Domination, Top Gunner, Battle Star Wars, Alien Predator, Triassic World, Tomb Invader, Atlantic Rim, Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies, Almighty Thor, Thor: God of Thunder, AVH: Alien vs. Hunter, Transmorphers, Snakes on a Train, The Da Vinci Treasure, War of the Worlds, Hillside Cannibals, and many more. When Avatar: The Way of Water was released in 2022, The Asylum responded by making the mockbuster Battle for Pandora – and now that Avatar: Fire and Ash is about to be released (it’s set to reach theatres on December 19th), The Asylum has given their new movie Pandora: Fire and Ice a digital release! You can watch the trailer in the embed above, and if you’d like to watch the movie, you can find it on Amazon. It’s available to rent for $2.99 or to purchase for $9.99.

Return to Pandora

Battle for Pandora was directed by Noah Luke from a screenplay by Joe Roche and Rolfe Kanefsky. The synopsis: After a help signal from a research vessel makes it back to Earth, the U.S. Space Force sends a rescue ship to Pandora, a moon of Saturn. But when they try to land, they discover Pandora is inhabited by a highly evolved humanoid species. Roche returned to write the screenplay for Pandora: Fire and Ice, crafting the following story: Decades after humanity’s first contact with Pandora, a new expedition returns to harvest what’s left of the planet’s resources—only to discover that the alien species is preparing to strike back against Earth.

Canyon Prince, who previously directed the “Jumanji meets Ready Player One” movie The Final Level: Escaping Rancala for The Asylum, directed the new film, which stars Erika K. Marks, William McNamara, and the great Eric Roberts.

Have you seen Battle for Pandora, and will you be watching Pandora: Fire and Ice? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I haven’t seen Avatar: The Way of Water or Battle for Pandora – but chances are high that I’ll watch the Pandora movies before I get around to the Avatar sequels.