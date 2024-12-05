Panic Carefully: Julia Roberts, Elizabeth Olsen to star in Sam Esmail thriller

Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Olsen are set to star in the thriller Panic Carefully, written and directed by Sam Esmail

By
Elizabeth Olsen

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and Julia Roberts have worked together multiple times already. She starred in the series Homecoming, which he co-created; he was an executive producer on the limited series Gaslit, which she starred in; and she starred in his thriller Leave the World Behind, which was a big hit for the Netflix streaming service, landing on their list of Top 10 Most Popular Movies. As of right now, Leave the World Behind stands as Netflix’s fifth most popular English-language film of all time, with 143.4 million views. Esmail and Roberts are set to continue their working relationship with another thriller, this one called Panic Carefully, and Deadline reports that Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) has signed on to star in the film alongside Roberts.

Esmail will be directing Panic Carefully from his own screenplay. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project is being described as “a paranoid thriller in the vein of Esmail’s Emmy and Golden Globe winner Mr. Robot, as well as The Silence of the Lambs.

The project went out to assorted studios and streamers earlier this year, kicking off an intense bidding war. Warner Bros. came out the winner of that bidding war, and Deadline notes that their victory was “in part due to their commitment to a theatrical run.” So, while Esmail and Roberts had great success taking Leave the World Behind to streaming, they want this one to get more play on the big screen. (Leave the World Behind got a limited theatrical release about two weeks before it started streaming.)

Esmail and Chad Hamilton are producing Panic Carefully for Email Corp. Roberts is also producing the film, as are Scott Stuber, Marisa Yeres Gill, and Lisa Gillan. Kevin McCormick and Chrystal Li are overseeing the project for Warner Bros. Filming will take place in England and cameras are expected to start rolling in January.

This will be the first time Esmail and Olsen have worked together, and the same goes for Olsen and Roberts.

Are you interested in seeing a Sam Esmail thriller that stars Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Olsen? Share your thoughts on Panic Carefully by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
