Paramore teases a partnership with A24 to release a 16-track Stop Making Sense tribute album

Paramore is partnering with A24 to release a 16-track Stop Making Sense tribute album inspired by the Talking Heads concert film.

By
Paramore, Hayley Williams, Stop Making Sense, Talking Heads, A24

Hayley Williams and her Paramore band members have a tape they’d like to play for you. Not long after parting ways with Atlantic Records to become an independent rock band, Paramore is teasing a partnership with A24 to release a 16-track Stop Making Sense tribute album inspired by the life-altering album and concert performance by the Talking Heads.

Paramore is singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro. Recently, the band created a panic among its fanbase when rumors about them breaking up circulated online. The nail-biting occurred when the band removed its website and scrubbed its social media platforms. However, the band has no intention of parting ways—quite the opposite. In addition to announcing the Stop Making Sense tribute album, Paramore will support Taylor Swift on her sold-out Eras arena tour in 2024.

In a teaser clip posted on both Paramore and A24’s social channels, Williams receives a box in the mail containing a replica of the jacket David Byrne wears on the album’s original artwork. At the end of the clip, Paramore offers a sample of their cover of Talking Heads’ 1963 single “Burning Down the House.”

A24 holds the worldwide rights to Stop Making Sense, the “greatest concert film of all time” directed by Jonathan Demme (Silence of the LambsPhiladelphia). The 40th-anniversary release of the film became Imax’s highest-grossing live event, earning $640,839 and selling out 25 screens spread across 165 Imax locations in North America.

Stop Making Sense stars core band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, P-Funk Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry, and Edna Holt. Shot over three nights at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre in December 1983, the elaborate set features memorable Talking Heads songs like “Psycho Killer,” “Life During Wartime,” “Found a Job,” “Slippery People,” Burning Down the House,” “Making Flippy Floppy,” “This Must Be the Place,” “Once in a Lifetime,” “Take Me to the River,” and more. The band changes formation several times throughout the performance, with Byrne using his rubber limbs and big suits to entertain the crowd.

Director Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense is my favorite concert experience ever captured on film. I watched it for the first time three weeks after my father passed away. He was a major Talking Heads fan, and Stop Making Sense triggered a torrent of emotions on my way to ATP (All Tomorrow’s Parties). That weekend, I saw My Bloody Valentine, Dinosaur Jr., Built to Spill, Meat Puppets, Thurston Moore, Tortoise, Bardo Pond, Shellac, Polvo, Fuck Buttons, Autolux, Wooden Shjips, The Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra, Mercury Rev, Yo La Tengo, Les Savy Fav, Lightning Bolt, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, and more. I was never the same after that.

Paramore’s Stop Making Sense tribute album is “Coming Soon.”

Tags: , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Paramore teases a partnership with A24 to release a 16-track Stop Making Sense tribute album
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall begin filming Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled film
shaolin plot, bluray
Lost Shaw Bros classic The Shaolin Plot gets a 2K Blu-ray restoration courtesy of Arrow Video
Keanu Reeves has written The Book of Elsewhere, a novel set in the world of his BRZRKR comic book series, with China Miéville
The Book of Elsewhere: Keanu Reeves co-writing book set in the world of BRZRKR
View All

About the Author

7956 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Stop Making Sense News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
Jason Statham in The Beekeeper (2024).

The Beekeeper Review

With great action beats and corny humor, Statham’s latest revenge tale fits perfectly in with those classics from the 80s and 90s.

Load more articles