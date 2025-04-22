Justin Theroux says Patrick Bateman Halloween costumes are “gross”

Every few years an antagonist comes around that is admired by a certain sect of moviegoers. Take Tyler Durden or the Joker from a few years ago, who found fanbases despite clearly being anarchists with warped ideals. Now as we mark the 25th anniversary of American Psycho, it’s time to look at Patrick Bateman – and the Halloween costumes that followed.

Justin Theroux – who played Timothy Bryce, colleague to Patrick Bateman – recently reflected on how American Psycho developed a cult following to the point where the Huey Lewis-loving, axe-wielding investment broker became an idol despite not exactly being the voice of reason or the boy next door. “The thing I find odd is around ten or maybe 12 years ago, I started seeing people going as Patrick Bateman for Halloween. Getting an axe and a clear trenchcoat. In bro culture, he became sort of a hero, and I find that deeply disturbing. I remember being at a Halloween party once and some Patrick Bateman guy was like, ‘Holy sh*t, bro, you were in that! Wanna take a picture with me?’ I thought it was so gross, but I could tell by the way he was acting that he probably was a finance bro and admired Patrick in whatever dumb way.” For what it’s worth, a teenage trick-or-treater knocked on my door a couple of years ago dressed in the full Patrick Bateman garb, complete with slicker, and it was absolutely awesome. (She grabbed a Snickers, was polite and said nothing about feeding stray cats to an ATM.)

As we know now, American Psycho will be getting remade by Luca Guadagnino (with Austin Butler leading?), who seems like the perfect fit. But do we really need to see what someone like Patrick Bateman is like through the lens of the 2020s? Theroux thinks so and he’s remaining supportive, lest he not be invited to the wrap party at Dorsia. “It sounds like they’re putting together an interesting team of people and actors. I’m usually not into remakes, but once I heard who is involved, I thought that could be really good. Maybe it’s a perfect time to retell that story. Whenever you get more time away from an era, you have more perspective on it. The truth or the lies come into more relief, so it might be easier to satirize.”

A pitch-black satire on ‘80s consumerism and the Gordon Gekko rat race, American Psycho may be one of the funniest movies of the century so far, provided your sense of humor is willing to go where the movie (based on Bret Easton Ellis’ once-thought-unfilmable book) drags you.

Why do you think someone like Patrick Bateman has become a pop culture standout? Are costumes of villains truly gross?