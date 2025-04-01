American Psycho confirmed, The Housemaid and Hurry Up Tomorrow promoted during Lionsgate’s CinemaCon panel

The Lionsgate panel was held at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas today, and during their time on stage, Liongsate took the time to confirm that an American Psycho remake is happening with Luca Guadagnino at the helm, hype the Paul Feig thriller The Housemaid, and show a new trailer for The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow.

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of director Mary Harron’s Bret Easton Ellis adaptation American Psycho (watch it HERE), which has come to be known as a cult classic – and for an anniversary gift, we’re getting an American Psycho remake from director Luca Guadagnino, whose credits include Challengers, Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, Queer, and the Suspiria remake. Guadagnino reportedly signed on to direct the film from a screenplay by Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) back in October, and in December we heard that Austin Butler (Elvis) and Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) were being considered for the lead role of Patrick Bateman, the character who was played by Christian Bale in Harron’s film. But then, Ellis said on his podcast that he thought the remake talk was “fake news” and that deals hadn’t even been secured with Guadagnino or Burns yet. In January, Guadagnino dodged a question about the project, so the whole thing appeared to be on shaky ground for a while… But it’s not anymore. Guadagnino confirmed to the CinemaCon audience that the movie is happening and he will indeed be working from a screenplay by Burns.

Harron’s American Psycho had the following synopsis: Patrick Bateman is a young, handsome, Harvard educated Wall Street success, seemingly perfect with his stunning fiancé and entourage of high-powered friends. But his circle of friends doesn’t know the other Patrick Bateman, the one who lusts for more than status and material things. With a detective hot on his trail and temptation everywhere, Patrick Bateman can’t fight his terrible urges that take him on the pursuit of women, greed and the ultimate crime – murder! Based on the controversial book by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho is a sexy thriller that sets forth a vision that is both terrifying and chilling.

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You), Amanda Seyfried (Jennifer’s Body), Brandon Sklenar (1923), and Michele Morrone (Subservience) star in the psychological thriller The Housemaid for director Paul Feig, whose credits include Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, and A Simple Favor. Lionsgate will be releasing the film on Christmas Day 2025 – and the CinemaCon audience was told that this is Feig’s first real thriller, without a ton of comedy like A Simple Favor. Although he’s best known for his work in comedy, he said thriller is his favorite genre.

The film has the following synopsis: In The Housemaid, Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. Rebecca Sonnenshine wrote the screenplay adaptation of Freida McFadden’s novel. Feig is producing the film with Todd Lieberman, Carly Kleinbart Elter, and Laura Fischer. Sweeney, Seyfried, and McFadden serve as executive producers with Alex Young.

Feig, Sweeney, Seyfried, and Sklenar were all at the panel. Sweeney said she was a huge fan of the book and campaigned for the role. She’s also a huge Amanda Seyfried fan. On set, Sweeney and Seyfried did a ton of Mamma Mia songs together (they played a video of them singing ABBA together during the panel). Seyfried found the role and film to be career affirming, saying it’s some “wacky shit” and she loved it. She never went places like that before in her career.

An extended look was screened for the audience, and here’s how Bumbray described it: Sweeney’s housemaid is dowdy compared to the glamourous Seyfried and Sklenar. Of course, they are psychopaths and she ends up a pawn in whatever is happening, but she has a dark past herself and seems more than capable of handling them. Lots of blood in the trailer. Seems like a giant hit.

Back in November, Lionsgate announced that they had landed the worldwide theatrical rights to the suspense thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow , the first feature film from Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and an extension of The Weeknd’s album of the same title. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the film’s score, orchestrated by The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin. Now, we know that Lionsgate will be giving the film a theatrical release on May 16th – and a new trailer was shown at CinemaCon.

Tesfaye is joined in the cast of Hurry Up Tomorrow by Jenna Ortega (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn). The film was directed by Trey Edward Shults (Krisha, It Comes at Night, Waves), who wrote the screenplay with Tesfaye and his The Idol collaborator Reza Fahim.

According to Lionsgate, Hurry Up Tomorrow is “the culmination of The Weeknd’s trilogy of studio albums, following the blockbuster hits Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). This third album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes and accompanied by visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.” The official synopsis reveals that Tesfaye is playing a version of himself, a musician plagued by insomnia [who] gets pulled into an odyssey with a stranger (Jenna Ortega) who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

Bumbray reports that Shults described Hurry Up Tomorrow as a singular, visceral experience. Ortega is a producer on the film and showed up at CinemaCon, letting the audience know she wanted to do the movie because there’s a scene based on a certain infamous scene from the 1981 film Possession. So this is at least the third recent horror film to be based on Possession, following The First Omen and Immaculate.

Bumbray writes, “ We saw the second trailer with the song of the same name by The Weeknd featured prominently. Ortega seems to be the lead with The Weeknd playing a pop star (similar to The Idol). Has more of a horror vibe, but Ortega actually seems to be the antagonist rather than him, with him more her victim – which I suppose is a reversal of The Idol. “

