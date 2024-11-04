Lionsgate nabs The Weeknd’s suspense thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow with Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan to star

Here’s something a little different. Today, Lionsgate announced that it landed the worldwide theatrical rights to the suspense thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, the first feature film from Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). The feature-length project serves as an extension of The Weeknd’s upcoming album of the same title. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the film’s score, orchestrated by The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin. Tesfaye won’t approach this ambitious project alone. Trey Edward Shults directs Hurry Up Tomorrow from his script, with Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, X, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Eternals) leading the film.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the film, Adam Fogelson of Lionsgate said, “Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium. With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey, his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans. We are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences worldwide.”

According to Lionsgate, Hurry Up Tomorrow is “the culmination of his trilogy of studio albums, following the blockbuster hits Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). This third album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes and accompanied by visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.”

Tesfaye’s Manic Phase and Reza Fahim produce, along with the late Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss. It is executive produced by Jenna Ortega, Trey Edward Shults, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, and Harrison Huffman.

Earlier this year, multi-hyphenate artist Donald Glover released Bando Stone & The New World, the soundtrack for his sci-fi film of the same name. In the bizarre action film, Glover plays Bando Stone, a famous musician navigating a world empty of people. He meets a woman and her child, and together, they journey through a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world.

The Weeknd is, without question, one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. You can’t surf the Fortnite shop without seeing his skin pack every few weeks, and he gave society one of its best memes/gifs, thanks to his Super Bowl performance. Oh, yeah, and he’s sold over 75 million records, including seven diamond-certified #1 singles and the world’s biggest-selling record of all time. Not too shabby.

Would you believe I've never heard his music until today? I'm listening to Dawn FM right now, and it's groovy AF. Are you intrigued by The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow?