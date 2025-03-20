Peter Weller reacts to if he would return for the RoboCop series

Dead or alive, you’re coming with me…But is Peter Weller? RoboCop has had a trilogy, a remake and more TV shows than you might imagine. Now with the future of the RoboCop franchise developing with a new series (with James Wan attached as an EP), some eyes are turning to the OG Alex Murphy, Peter Weller, for his thoughts and if he might have a spot on the show.

Asked by TMZ if he would have an interest in returning to the RoboCop franchise, Peter Weller was unsure but could be willing to commit under the right stipulations. “As far as the RoboCop reboot, I don’t know…I would do anything if the script is good and the money’s right. As Robert Mitchum says, ‘I don’t shoot at night’ and ‘Where’s it gonna be shot?’ I ain’t going to North Korea to shoot it, but, ya know, if it’s a good deal I’d do it.” But we all know it will take a whole lot more than a dollar…

Die-hard RoboCop fans might be rightfully skeptical about the planned series, although Peter Weller’s involvement would most certainly be a draw. But how exactly would it work to have the original Alex Murphy, especially with Weller nearing 80? It wouldn’t be a surprise at all for the series to lean heavily on artificial intelligence, so that could provide a few options. Maybe Weller’s RoboCop from the original trilogy is now outdated and scientists’ attempts to bring him into the 21st century backfire, creating a new kind of villain. Or maybe, decades later, he has been fully corrupted by OCP and joined their ranks. Or Weller could be brought in as someone other than Alex Murphy as a passing of the torch, although that may not serve the public trust.

The upcoming RoboCop series has the following plot: “A giant tech conglomerate collaborates with the local police department to introduce a technologically advanced enforcer to combat rising crime — a police officer who’s part man, part machine.”

Do you want to see Peter Weller return for the RoboCop series? In what capacity would he be best served?

