Renée Zellweger and David Yates team for psychological thriller Phantom Son

David Yates is best known for directing the final four films in the Harry Potter series and the three films that make up its prequel series, Fantastic Beasts. There was supposed to be more Fantastic Beasts movies, but the series sputtered out, and now that a Harry Potter reboot TV series is coming our way, Yates has moved on from the Wizarding World. He directed the 2023 Netflix docudrama Pain Hustlers, and now The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that he’s set to direct a psychological thriller called Phantom Son , starring Bridget Jones herself, Renée Zellweger.

Zellweger is also producing the movie and actually developed the thriller’s concept with Carmella Casinelli, under their Big Picture Co. banner. Yates will be directing from a screenplay by Ian Scott McCullough. The story centers on Ronnie, a young and struggling runaway taken in by Audrey (Zellweger), a lonely woman whose own son was kidnapped twenty years earlier. As Audrey becomes convinced that Ronnie actually is her long-lost son, a twisted game of cat and mouse develops to blur the line between deception and delusion.

AGC Studios is financing and co-producing the project. Filming is expected to start in early 2026.

Zellweger and Casinelli provided the following statement: “ Phantom Son is that rare discovery with promise to connect on a broad scale with the kind of rich, character-driven storytelling we love, and we’re thrilled it’s taking shape with such an extraordinary team. With David at the helm and AGC as our partner, we’re poised to deliver something really special. “

Renée Zellweger’s big break was the Cameron Crowe / Tom Cruise classic Jerry Maguire, but the first time I heard of her was a couple of years earlier, in a Fangoria article on the film that ended up being called Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation. I became a fan soon after that, when I caught the crime thriller Love and a .45 on cable. So, I have been a fan for a long time, even though her choices of projects haven’t always been to my taste. I look forward to seeing how Phantom Son turns out, because this thriller sounds like it could be right up my alley.

