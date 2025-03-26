Renée Zellweger moves into the Arconia for Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Renée Zellweger joins Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez to solve Lester’s murder in Only Murders in the Building Season 5.

The Arconia is opening its doors to two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger for Only Murders in the Building Season 5. In the typical fashion of Only Murders, we don’t know her character’s name, origin, or place in the ongoing story. The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building finds Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) investigating the murder of the Arconia’s doorman, Lester, played by Teddy Coluca. Other heavy hitters joining the upcoming season include Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key.

Since the show’s 2021 debut, Hulu has become very skilled at adding A-list actors to the Only Murders in the Building cast. The network spoiled fans with outstanding cast additions for Season 4, including Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon.

After starring as Pam Hupp in the six-episode TV miniseries The Thing About Pam, Zellweger returns to the beloved Bridget Jones film series with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. In the film, Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mum with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe – just maybe – her son’s science teacher. Michael Morris directs the adorable sequel with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and Leo Woodall in leading roles.

Zellweger’s next project is the Michael Patrick King-directed comedy The Back Nine. She plays Casey Jones in the film, who gave up a golf career for her husband. One morning, she finds her 25-year-old marriage in free fall and her son off to college. She dusts off the clubs she tossed aside years ago and redefines the “back nine” of her life.

Who else should join the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 5? Are you surprised the show is still going? Do you remember when the show was only supposed to last a few seasons? I love seeing Steve Martin and Martin Short back in the spotlight, and Selena Gomez is an inspired addition to the team.

