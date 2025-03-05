Only Murders in the Building season 5 starts production; Keegan-Michael Key joins the cast

Only Murders in the Building has been one of my favourite shows of recent years, and it’s been getting better and better with each season. Production on the series’ fifth season recently began, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returning as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora, respectively. Deadline has reported the first major addition, with Keegan-Michael Key joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building season 5.

We're back in production! Season 5, here we go! 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/LBGciqLZGx — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 3, 2025

As you might expect, plot and character details are being kept under wraps at this time, but Key is said to be playing a recurring role in the new season. Michael Cyril Creighton will also be returning as Howard Morris, the cat-loving resident of the Arconia who has become more invested in the amateur sleuths with each season.

Only Murders in the Building has never been shy about snagging some big-name guest stars, so we can surely expect some more casting news before too long. The last season of the series included Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Paul Rudd, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, and many more.

Created by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman, the first season followed three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. The final moments of each season typically end with a murder to set up the next season. At the close of the fourth season, the trio stumble across the dead body of one of the beloved employees of the Arconia.