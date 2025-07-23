Only Murders in the Building sets season 5 release date

Hulu has announced the release date for Only Murders in the Building season 5. The first three episodes of the acclaimed comedy mystery series will debut on September 9. Of course, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have returned as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora, respectively. I’ve really grown to love this series over the previous four seasons, so I can’t wait for more.

The streaming service also dropped a new, more detailed synopsis for the fifth season.

After their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.

Michael Cyril Creighton will also return as Howard Morris, with Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, and Nathan Lane all returning in guest-starring roles. There quite a few new members of the cast this season, with Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler set to join the fun.

Created by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman, the first season followed three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. The final moments of each season typically end with a murder to set up the next season. At the close of the fourth season, the trio stumble across the dead body of one of the beloved employees of the Arconia.